World’s First Automatic Sports Watch Made From Recycled Ocean Plastic Launched By Tom Ford

The new Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Sport Watch made its debut this month.

Created by the Tom Ford Timepieces, the Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch is the first automatic watch made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.

Each Ocean Plastic watch reportedly uses around 35 bottles of recycled plastic waste. It is one of Tom Ford’s endeavours to reduce ocean waste.

What we know about the Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Sport Watch

The first automatic Ocean Plastic

The 002 Ocean Plastic is reportedly the first in the range that has automatic movements. It comes in two styles — all-black and all-white.

While the all-black variant has super LumiNova numerals on a matte black dial and a Tom Ford jacquard black strap, the all-white piece has glossy black numerals on a matte white dial and comes with a Tom Ford jacquard white strap and a brushed stainless steel buckle.

The timepieces come in 43 mm round cases with stainless steel case-backs. Other colour options for the black dial watch are yellow, blue, orange and white.

Packaging, too, is made from 100 percent ocean plastic. It also includes a recycled paper box and interiors.

The 002 Ocean Plastic is priced at USD 1,495.

A non-sports 002 Ocean Plastic Watch comes with a Tom Ford signature braid strap in white or black, engineered and woven out of 100 percent ocean plastic. They are priced at USD 995.

Helping environment since 2020

The Ocean Plastic range was launched in late 2020. It has since been expanded into multiple colours and styles.

Subsequent editions include watches that came with interchangeable braided straps of colours deep blue, bright yellow or hot pink.

“When I think about summer, I think about colours that look great with summer skin. In a way like swimsuit colours. Hot colours,” Ford said when the editions were released in mid-2021.

The Ocean Plastic Sport Watch range was developed keeping in mind the environmental degradation because of ocean plastics.

(Main and Featured images: Tom Ford)