Tudor Pelagos 39 the Compact and Well-Rounded Watch for Divers

Today, a new model named Pelagos 39 joins the Tudor family of technical diving timepieces with a versatile, complementary design

Offering a variety of highly technical, mechanical diving watches at the forefront of this sector, the Tudor Pelagos family is the worthy heir of Tudor tool watches, adopted since the 1950s by pioneers of underwater exploration around the world. While the Pelagos, Pelagos LHD and Pelagos FXD models perpetuate a purely technical aquatic heritage, offering functions specific to highly specialised and relatively niche professional dives.

Pelagos 39 is a compact and well-rounded, traditional mechanical divers’ watch, with a touch of elegance created by the shine of the sunray satin finishes on its dial and the insert on the bezel, at once forming a bridge between land and sea, meeting all the ISO standards for divers’ watches, with versatility and enhanced aesthetic touches.

Featuring grade 2 titanium, luminescent ceramic composite monobloc hour markers, a rapid adjustment system for the clasp and a diver’s extension, the Pelagos 39 model combines Tudor’s professional diving watch heritage with the versatility of a 39mm case and the striking radiance of sunray satin finishes on its bezel and dial. The result is a sports watch that boasts both cutting-edge watchmaking technology and a chic aesthetic, as at ease in the city as on the shore.

The aesthetic balance of the Pelagos 39 model is achieved through an entirely satin-brushed case in line with the Pelagos family. This artfully contrasts with the radiance of its bezel insert, made of black ceramic with an enhanced sunray satin finish, featuring a graduated scale in white luminous material. The diameter of the bezel slightly exceeds the middle case for maximum grip.

The applied hour markers on the dial are made of monobloc luminescent ceramic composite, a feature that enhances the technical aesthetics, whilst considerably increasing the luminous surface of the hour markers. The dial is made up of two main elements, a sunray satin finish flat disc whose subtle shine contrasts with the matt finish of the 45° conical bead-blasted flange. Last, but not least, the name Pelagos stands out in glossy cherry red at 6 o’clock, disrupting the model’s two-tone colour palette.

The Pelagos 39 model is supplied with an entirely satin-brushed titanium bracelet that is equipped with the Tudor “T-fit” clasp for rapid length adjustment. Easy to use, requiring no tools and offering five positions, this system allows the wearer to carry out a fine, instant adjustment of the total length of the bracelet along an adjustment window of 8 millimetres. This clasp also has a 25mm bracelet extension function to allow the watch to be worn over a wetsuit.

The watch comes with a second strap made of black rubber, with a titanium pin buckle, that attaches to the case with titanium end links. Also included is a rubber extension piece that makes it possible to lengthen the strap even further, by up to 110mm.

Powering the watch is the Manufacture Calibre MT5400. Its construction has been designed to ensure robustness, longevity, reliability and precision due to its variable inertia balance, which is held in place by a sturdy traversing bridge with two points of fixation.

Thanks to this balance and the non-magnetic silicon balance spring, Manufacture Calibre MT5400 has been certified as a chronometer by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), with its performance going beyond the standards set by this independent institute.

In fact, where COSC allows an average variation in the daily running of a watch of between -4 and +6 seconds in relation to absolute time in a single movement, Tudor insists on between -2 and +4 seconds of variation in its running when it is completely assembled.

Another notable feature is that the power reserve of the Manufacture Calibre MT5400 is “weekend-proof” (approximately 70 hours), which enables the wearer to take the watch off on a Friday evening and put it back on again on Monday morning without having to wind it.