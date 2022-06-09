With over two decades of close exclusive-retailer relationship, Ulysse Nardin’s in Malaysia signifies a milestone of the strong bond between The Hour Glass and the independent watch manufacture.

Ulysse Nardin premiered its headlining Watches and Wonders 2022 collection, Vertical Odyssey, at a thematic celebration at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia to showcase the novelties.

Vertical Odyssey references Ulysse Nardin’s far-flung search for inspiration, launching out of Earth’s atmosphere to slingshot around the Moon and marvel at the Sun. The Swiss watchmaker and specialty luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass immersed guests in the very environment that inspired its newest novelties, painstakingly create an interstellar spectacle that includes planet Earth, its Moon and the Sun in a breath-taking display.

The highlight piece of the Vertical Odyssey collection is the limited-edition Freak S, nicknamed “a rocket on the wrist”, is a real laboratory on the wrist with a world self-winding double oscillator of haute horlogerie technologies while the Blast Moonstruck is a dreamy worldtimer with a host of astronomical complications. Finally, the Freak X Aventurine recalls the celestial vault that is deep space, its sparkling aventurine decor inspired by the abysses of the cosmos.

Emcee Julie Woon welcomed The Hour Glass’s VIP clients and business partners, watch enthusiasts, and distinguished guests to the invite-only launch. Representing the storied brands were Ms. Clemence Le Rolland, the Brand Manager of Ulysse Nardin Southeast Asia & Oceanic; Mr. Norman Ho, Group General Manager of The Hour Glass Group; and Mr. S. K. Teh, General Manager of The Hour Glass Malaysia.

As champagne and canapes were circulated and DJ Blink commanded the night’s soundtrack from the deck, guests took advantage of the Instagram worthy setting offered by the two containers that took centre stage at the event’s premises. Housing Ulysse Nardin’s 2022 novelties and bestselling collections, the container facades were branded with the watchmaker’s signature, UN “X”, while inside were backdrops reminiscent of the star pieces on exhibition that proved perfect for photo opportunities.

The first container featured a full-height Aventurine skyline backdrop to coincide with the three headlining novelties: the Freak S, Blast Moonstruck and Freak S Aventurine. The second container, with a mirrored wall for photos, hosted the most popular timepieces from the Blast Tourbillon series, including the Gold Blast, White Blast, and Black Blast, and the Freak range, such as the Freak Vision in Rose Gold, Freak Out, and Freak X.

Guests took turns trying on their favourite timepieces from the Blast Tourbillon and Freak collections on display with the assistance of The Hour Glass’ watch specialists, and lined up to play the interactive Spot in Time game to win a mystery prize. No one left empty-handed — everyone was gifted exclusive caps by Ulysse Nardin, personalised with their names in calligraphy or stencils of Ulysse Nardin’s trademark shark or its UN “X” signature.

“This evening, we are very excited to share with you some of the most interesting high complication watches by Ulysse Nardin. The brand is one of the few vertically integrated watch manufactures in the industry and is now independently owned, which gives it a full in-house suite of skills and complete creative freedom to further push the boundaries of high watchmaking. As the relationship between Ulysse Nardin and The Hour Glass goes from strength to strength, we are grateful that you choose to continue your watch collecting journey with us,” said Mr S. K. Teh, General Manager of The Hour Glass Malaysia.

Ulysse Nardin introduces Vertical Odyssey with a transportive pop-up at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 1 to 12 June 2022.