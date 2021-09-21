Since time immemorial, the moon has held a special place in our heart. It’s even in our nature to reach for the moon. That actually came true for astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the historic day of 21 July 1969 when they took their first steps on the moon’s surface, equipped with the Omega Speedmaster, which has since then spawned a long-standing collection of Moonwatches.

In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, we’ve reached out to celebrity watch collectors and fans of Omega Altimet and Jinnyboy, asking them to share about their love for the brand and what the legendary Speedmaster as well as man’s lunar achievement mean to them in this special episode of our watch collectors’ series:

2021: SPEEDMASTER MOONWATCH VELCRO STRAPS

To celebrate its shared history with space agency NASA, Omega is honouring its unrivalled legacy of space exploration with a range of new Velcro straps with astronaut-friendly fixtures and bold branding. Nicknamed the “meatball”, NASA’s famous planet-shaped insignia in red, white and blue, released in 1959, stylishly captures the space-age optimism of the mid-20thcentury.

There are three 20mm straps in all, and to show them at their best, Omega has fixed them to a timepiece that couldn’t be more appropriate – Omega’s Master Chronometer-certified Moonwatch. An Omega Speedmaster is an essential piece of space kit. That said, an astronaut would never opt to wear a metal bracelet during an extravehicular activity (EVA) or spacewalk. Space suits add bulk and weight, and a Velcro strap is the only fixture versatile enough to adjust on the go and expand and contract with the conditions. For this reason, these new straps are a fitting tribute in every sense.

Omega’s Velcro straps come in three symbolic colours; black represents the darkness of space and the actual straps worn on the lunar surface; white is a nod to the Apollo-era spacesuits and the evocative title of Omega’s historic mission to create the perfect space watch – the Alaska Project; silver pays tribute to the shiny suits worn on the pre-Apollo missions, Gemini and Mercury.

With their bold embroidered logos and space-age aesthetics, the Velcro straps are well suited to the Moonwatch, but you can pair them with any watch – and you don’t have to be an astronaut to benefit from their adjustability. They make excellent straps for sport and work, as they are comfortable, easy to adjust and can be fine-tuned to fit the wrist when it swells in high temperatures or during exercise.

SPEEDMASTER MOONWATCH MASTER CHRONOMETER

As launched earlier this year, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Master Chronometer is a superb continuation of the Moonwatch legacy. Not only is it updated with the best of modern precision, but it also features some of the most iconic fourth-generation details, which were familiar to NASA astronauts who ventured into space. With Omega’s new Speedmaster Moonwatch Velcro Straps, it’s possible to add even more exploration heritage to this renowned design.

The Moonwatch Master Chronometer in stainless steel with hesalite glass takes on the spirit and style of the true Speedmaster chronographs worn during NASA’s most legendary missions – including all of those to the lunar surface. As well as featuring the famous “dot over 90” on the anodised aluminium bezel ring, the caseback includes an embossed Seahorse medallion with the inspiring inscription, “FLIGHT-QUALIFIED BY NASA IN 1965 FOR ALL MANNED SPACE MISSIONS” and “THE FIRST WATCH WORN ON THE MOON.”

SPEEDMASTER MOONWATCH MASTER CHRONOMETER CANOPUS GOLD

Presented on a five-arched-links-per-row bracelet in 18k Canopus gold and featuring sapphire crystal glass on the front as well as on the case-back, this exclusive piece is inspired by the fourth-generation Speedmaster style worn on the moon, it also includes an asymmetrical case, sun-brushed silvery step dial, and the famous dot over 90 on the anodised aluminium bezel ring. The watch is driven by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, which powers the small seconds sub-dial, 30-minute recorder, and 12-hour recorder, along with the central chronograph function.