Rolex Reveals A New Daytona At Watches & Wonders 2023
Rolex Reveals A New Daytona At Watches & Wonders 2023

By: Suffian Hakim, Apr 1 2023 10:00 am

In a timely unveiling, Rolex has revealed a new Daytona – on the expression’s 60th anniversary, and 23 years after the last Daytona – at this year’s Watches & Wonders. 

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is a historic one, not just for the anniversary, but also for being the first ever Daytona with a crystal case back. It is also the first to feature the Rolex manufacture Calibre 4131, which incorporates the Chronergy escapement which gives the watch a three-day power reserve. 

The new Daytona runs on the Rolex manufacture Calibre 4131, which incorporates the Chronergy escapement which gives the watch a three-day power reserve

These upgrades have been incorporated into an updated, geometrically outstanding, iconic design, while retaining the monolithic elegance that defines a Rolex Oyster Perpetual.  

The Daytona comes in five different expressions, each one outstanding in its own right. There is a classically luxurious 18 ct yellow gold case with black ceramic bezel and gold sunray dial, an 18 ct Everose gold case and bezel with black sunray dial, an Oystersteel case with yellow gold bezel and white lacquer dial, and an Oystersteel case with black ceramic bezel and white lacquer dial. 

It is the 950 platinum expression that makes this Daytona historic. Coming with a chestnut brown ceramic bezel and white lacquer dial, it is also the first Daytona with a sapphire crystal case back, revealing an 18ct yellow gold oscillating weight and the fascinating Rolex Côtes de Genève decoration on the Calibre 4131. 

It’s new yet familiar, a bold new evolution of a timeless classic. The Daytona was first built for the racing circuit, but the new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona has updated its predecessor for the modern collector. 

Specs

Case 40mm case in five expressions (18 ct yellow gold case with black ceramic bezel and gold sunray dial, 18 ct Everose gold case and bezel with black sunray dial, Oystersteel case with yellow gold bezel and white lacquer dial, 950 platinum case with chestnut brown ceramic bezel and ice blue sunray dial, Oystersteel case with black ceramic bezel and white lacquer dial), water proof up to 100 metres 

Movement self-winding Calibre 4131, Manufacture Rolex, mechanical chronograph movement with column wheel and vertical clutch and bidirectional self-winding via Perpetual rotor, power reserve of 72 hours 

Price TBC 

