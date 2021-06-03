Inspired by the popular Chronographs A and B of 1968, the new Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph H seamlessly fits the modern collection of Hamilton timepieces while retaining a subtle individuality—all while rekindling the golden age of hand-wound chronograph designs. With this satisfyingly unique character, it will appeal to those who appreciate the purity and complexity of a manually wound chronograph movement.

“It’s not just a watch that tells the time, the Intra-Matic Chronograph H is made to interact with: to wind, to activate the stopwatch, to feel and see directly the analogue craft that makes it possible.”

To achieve this, Hamilton worked with its partners to develop a new hand-wound chronograph movement, the Hamilton caliber H-51. Featuring an extended power reserve of 60 hours, the new technology thoroughly modernises a vintage favourite and is housed in a slim stainless-steel case.

Super-LumiNova accents on the black and white panda dial recall the colour of aged radium, and a box-style sapphire crystal further evokes the typical characteristics of those peerless Hamilton chronographs of the 1960s and 1970s.

Sized to a versatile 40mm, and cased in stainless steel with either a black leather strap or mesh bracelet, the Intra-Matic Chronograph H is designed for anyone whose soul is truly stirred by mechanical watchmaking, heritage design, craftsmanship and utility. Officially, this amazing timepiece marks the return of hand-wound chronographs to the Hamilton fold with this outstanding wristwatch.