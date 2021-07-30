Mata Fair will be launching this 4th of August 2021, and offers crazy travel deals from as low as RM9.90!

Be sure to stay tuned and swipe as many deals as you can during the travel fair period. The terms and conditions aren’t clear yet, but in the meantime, before the travel fair is launched, you can check out the Mata Fair social media accounts – Instagram and Facebook.

prices are definitely attractive, and somewhat unbelievable, but we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out, and hope to snap up some amazing deals this coming Wednesday.

For more info, check out the official website, which we believe will be live on August 4, 2021.