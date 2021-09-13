Ready to wave goodbye to the pandemic-induced lockdown and embrace opulence at one of these luxury resorts in Langkawi?

Seeing that Langkawi is set to reopen to tourism this September 16, in a tourism bubble as the hospitality industry in Malaysia gears up for an almighty comeback, we list a number of luxury resorts in Langkawi that you might want to check out.

The prerequisite hinged on the 99-island archipelago achieving herd immunity where 80% of its population are fully vaccinated. The target was achieved by the first week of September, effectively paving the way for Langkawi to be the pilot of tourism bubbles in Malaysia.

In a press conference held on September 2, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also revealed selected destinations will also resume tourism activities once the local vaccination rate meets the 80% threshold.

As part of the comprehensive strategy to ensure the island can reopen safely to tourists, hospitality players have implemented steps to afford you plenty of personal space to maintain social distance. For the well-heeled, you may want to consider reserving some luxury resorts in Langkawi just for you and your loved ones at these stunning resorts. It’s time to jet out for Malaysia Day.

The Datai Langkawi

Avoid the madding crowd and check into the ultra-luxurious villas located on a pristine north-western tip of Langkawi where each unit is thoughtfully appointed. Being one with nature and canopied by lofty trees, a habitat of local wildlife, the Rainforest Pool Villa offers complete privacy thanks to its lush surroundings. At 175 sqm, this 10m pool-equipped villa houses an extended deck and outdoor living area for you to completely immerse yourself in the rainforest but still within easy reach of splendid amenities. It is made especially for honeymooning couples.

Get closer to the Andaman Sea, even though you are never far away from the azure waters by staying at The Datai Langkawi, the Beach Villa overlooks the breathtaking bay teeming with oceanic creatures. Available in 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom configurations, the villa comes with a 24-hour butler service. The 1-bedroom unit doesn’t lack in space, with 350sqm for you to stretch out, while the 2-bedroom unit extends to 750 sqm. Both are lavished with a private pool.

The Rainforest Pool Villa starts at RM3,100, while the Beach Villas are priced from RM4,200 (1 bedroom) and RM9,300 (2 bedrooms) respectively, for September only.

Book now

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Fringed by the Andaman Sea and a 10 million-year-old rainforest, invite the great outdoors into your cocoon of luxury. Villa Mutiara, which spans a whopping 650 sqm, provides complete privacy where it offers 330 degrees of ocean views. The leftover 30 degrees comprise jungle views. Sequestered between two coves, this three-bedroom villa is perfect for a small discerning family. Apart from a private beach, it comes with a spacious dining area and two pools.

On the other hand, the second-most-spacious villa in the resort, Villa Kenari, measures some 465 sqm where each bedroom (there are 2) boasts a spellbinding frontal sea vista and a rear looking out to the virgin jungle. Don’t like sharing a splash with other guests? You don’t have to as the villa comes with its own 25m-long private pool overlooking the bay.

Your extraordinary experience is complete with your own private butler and chauffeured Rolls-Royce from Langkawi International Airport. Villa Kenari starts at RM18,000, while Villa Mutiara is priced from RM30,000 per night.

Email [email protected] or call +604 952 4888 to reserve

The St. Regis Langkawi

Experience the signature hospitality of The St. Regis at the resort’s Sunset Royal Villa. Lavishly decorated as one expects, this overwater villa houses 4 bedrooms offering a peerless panorama of the Andaman Sea. You may catch the sunset while luxuriating in a private pool. Measuring 700 sqm, there is plenty of space for everyone. Call for a curated in-villa dining experience, or just while away the time in the living area festooned with glass panels by doing absolutely nothing.

A night at the Sunset Royal Villa starts at RM10,999.

Email [email protected] or call +604 960 6666 to reserve

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Good enough for an extended family and impressing the in-laws, the 5-bedroom pool villa at the Westin is a decadent experience. With 2 living rooms across 2 levels, the villa is equipped with its own grand piano perfect for you to mesmerise others with your musical skills polished over the lockdown. 3 bedrooms are furnished with king-size beds, while the remaining 2 are decked out with double beds. Since there might be a number of guests who are inclined to soak up the atmosphere in the private pool, there is 70 sqm to ensure it will never be too crowded. It goes without saying that you get a butler to nail down every request you might have at this luxury resort in Langkawi.

The 5-bedroom pool villa starts at RM9,999 per night.

Email [email protected] or call +604 960 8888 to reserve

Ambong Pool Villas

A sister property of the Ambong-Ambong Rainforest Retreat, the Ambong Pool Villas is rather self-explanatory, this luxury resort in Langkawi comprises a collection of villas, each with its own pool perched atop a steep hill, carpeted by the pristine jungle. Opportunities to spot wildlife swinging by just outside your windows are never rare. The best time to while away at the 12m-long pool is when the sun begins to retire in the evening, turning the skies champagne gold in concert with the glistening Andaman waters. Conversely, villas offering views of sunrise are also available for early birds.

These luxury pool villas in Langkawi start from RM1,280 per night.

Reserve here

Four Seasons Langkawi

Among the villas in the luxury resorts in Langkawi, the recently-opened Imperial Villa offers an unforgettable holiday for large families or groups of friends. Surrounded by Langkawi’s most spectacular views, this palatial 4,810 sqm residence is just steps from the Andaman Sea. Discover a home away from home with five bedrooms, two private pools and a dedicated entrance. (The Imperial Villa is also available in a three-bedroom configuration, with one private pool and 3,880 sqm of space.) Plus, as incentive to stay there, guests receive a 30 percent savings on room rates at this luxury resort, and can also avail up to MYR 350 in food and beverage credit. Villa stays at the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi start from RM4,221 a night. Make your bookings via its website or call +60 (4) 950 8700 to make enquiries.

(All images from respective resorts)