A List Of Some Couple Spa Treatments Within KL, Langkawi And Desaru Coast

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and there’s nothing like treating your significant other to a luxurious spa day.

Valentine’s Day 2022 is dedicated to showering your loved ones with affection and gifts. Whether it’s surprising them with a weekend getaway, decadent chocolates or luxury items, sometimes a trip to the spa is the most fulfilling way to connect with your partner. It’s also an incredible way to enhance the mental and physical benefits of the overall spa experience with your significant other by your side.

Thankfully, these hotels in Malaysia are currently offering special spa packages along with other treatments available for a limited time this Valentine’s Day. Be sure to bookmark this page and make a reservation for the special occasion.

Here is a list of couple spa treatment packages in KL, Langkawi and Desaru Coast:

Iridium Spa, St Regis Langkawi

St Regis Langkawi is ready to deliver a rejuvenating escape. Available from 11 to 18 February 2022 and priced at RM1,590, the St Valentine’s Day spa package includes 2 hours and 30 minutes of luxurious aromatherapy massage. The journey includes a celebratory glass of champagne to savour in a relaxing rose petal bath followed by rose petals, sugar body scrub and chocolate body cocoon. At the end of the treatment, couples can indulge in a complimentary glass of champagne while indulging in chocolate-dipped strawberries.

For more information or if you want to make reservations, please call +604-960-6666 or email [email protected]

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Head over to the Anantara Spa for a signature 60-minute couple’s massage that infuses Thai and Malay massage techniques. The relaxation journey begins with the Anantara Signature Massage, followed by a ginger salt scrub and a milk bath ritual. Priced at RM1,300+, the ‘Feelings of Love’ spa treatment is now available for bookings till 20 February, 2022.

For more information, please contact +607-828-0888 or email [email protected]

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Indulge in the Malaya Golden Chersonese (priced at RM1,500) package for a day of fulfilment at The Majestic Hotel KL. Dedicated for the ladies, the three-hour session includes a Banana Honey Hair Masque, Papaya Coconut Scrub, Lime Blossom Bath and a Bunga Rampai Massage. At the same time, your partner will enjoy a Banana Honey Hair Masque, Malaya Herbs Scrub, Herbal Steam and an East Indian Spice Massage.

For more information, please contact +603-2785-8000 or email [email protected]

Spa Village at Ritz-Carlton KL

Head over to the Spa Village and book the three-hour Trade Winds (RM1,500) experience at The Ritz-Carlton KL. Highlighting East meets West traditions, the spa treatment is ideal for couples looking for a quick escape. This unique pampering session offers a body scrub followed by a classic Swedish massage and a European facial.

For more information or to reserve a treatment, please call +603-2142-8000

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Spoil your partner to more than just a couple spa treatment with a relaxing spa day plus delectable afternoon tea at the Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. Priced at RM800 nett, the An Afternoon Spa-Tea package includes a 60-minute full-body massage at the Banyan Tree Spa along with a delightful afternoon tea session for two at Altitude. The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea comprises savoury and sweet bites such as Foie Gras Pate with Raisins Bread, Marinated Maguro Maki, Smoke Salmon with sun-dried tomato bagel, and more.

For reservations call +603-2113-1888 or visit the website.

