Airbnb Is Offering A Stay In The BTS ‘In The Soop’ Villa For Just RM 31

A unique two-story villa located on a mountain top in eastern South Korea will be available for one night only in August. But this isn’t just any luxury villa on Airbnb, as it happens to be the house used to film the second season of a reality show starring famous K-Pop band BTS.

The vacation rental website Airbnb has announced that it is renting out the villa where the K-Pop band BTS filmed the second season of their “IN THE SOOP” reality show. The villa will be available for booking Tuesday, August 2 from 11AM KST (10AM MYT), and only one person and their companion will have the chance to stay there, for one night only, on August 29.

The price is US$7 (approx RM31, inclusive of taxes) — a nod to the seven members of the band. And the rental site doesn’t stop there in offering BTS fans an unforgettable experience. Decorative objects recalling moments from the reality show will be put in place, such as a telescope used by the band members. Features of the villa will be preserved, for the most part, including the pool frequented by J-Hope and Jin, or the gym.

Much of the furniture will also be that used by the band members, so fans can enjoy kicking back on the same sofa as their idols. The lucky guests will even be treated to a menu of dishes prepared specially for the occasion.

This rental is part of the “Only on Airbnb” campaign, which sees the site offer users the chance to stay in places made famous through movies and TV shows. As such, fans were already able to check into Carrie Bradshaw‘s New York apartment last year, or to book a stay in the Home Alone house. Now, the company plans to continue offering rentals related to K-pop and K-dramas.

Note that the two lucky guests will have to cover their own travel expenses to PyeongChang train station, from where a car will then take them to the villa. Over to you to try your luck here.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(All images: Airbnb)