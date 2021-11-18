Though it seems like a fledgling compared to established tourist havens the likes of Penang, Langkawi and Sabah, Johor in recent years have begun to blossom into a compelling tourist destination. The comprehensive offerings range from the wholesome to the luxurious. Johor Premium Outlets is fast becoming the place to be for style mavens seeking a bargain from European labels. Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Fendi and Gucci are some of the tenants in the modern open-air complex.

Families flock to Legoland Malaysia Resort, the first Legoland theme park in Asia and one of only six in the world. Spanning 76 acres, the resort houses three roller coasters and two water rides. With 20 attractions in the park, it’s impossible to completely explore them all in a single day, thus warranting a repeat visit.

Named by TIME in 2021 as one of the greatest places on Earth, Desaru Coast is also now a playground for the rich and famous – a far cry from the soporific village it used to be. Desaru Coast is also where you can tee off at the immaculate greens of the Els Club. With a slew of high-end resorts opening in recent years, it’s only a matter of time before travellers are wooed back to the long, golden beaches, and the numerous islands dotting the cerulean South China Sea. Johor Bahru is home to some of the best luxury beach resorts in the country, here’s where to find them.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia KL.