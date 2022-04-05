Luxury Resorts And Villas In Bali To Bookmark For That Much-Needed Vacation

Bali is a mystical world of its own that leaves its visitors enchanted. It’s a destination where people find solace from the chaos of the world amid nature, art, entertainment and food in its purest and most authentic form. From artisan villages and farmers’ markets to a bustling nightlife and spirituality-oriented experiences, Bali is the perfect getaway that one needs for respite from the daily grind. To top it all, its luxury resorts and villas are equally mesmerising.
While some properties are nestled in the quiet corners of the island, others are situated atop a cliff overlooking a picturesque view or built by the ocean. As much as this ‘Island of Gods’ has marvels to explore and adventures to indulge in, the hotels and villas similarly offer myriad luxuries and activities for one to lose themselves in.
Embracing the surrounding undulating hills, terraced paddy fields, white sand beaches and ornate temples with their open-air spacious design, the plush properties in Bali redefine luxury like no other. From housing on-site facilities, spas and wellness centres to arranging all kinds of recreational activities for you to have the best time, they are tailor-made escapades in themselves that one could not get enough of.
If such a holiday retreat has been on your bucket list, it’s time to make your reservations. Read on for our selection of the best luxury resorts in Bali to stay at.
The best luxury resorts and villas in Bali to book now
Built by the edge of Ayung River Gorge in a design inspired by a traditional Balinese village, Amandari is that perfect hideaway you desire. It lies in the village of Kedewatan and has free-standing suites that you can reach through the surrounding winding pathways. In fact, the resort offers different types of villas and suites that boast of views of the valley below and the skies above.
While some villas have their own swimming pools and kitchens, others have their own lush courtyards, outdoor dining areas and infinity pools for the guests to enjoy. They also tailor-make adventures for their guests which include trekking, visit to neighbouring artisans’ villages and markets, excursions to temples and much more.
Image: Courtesy Amandari
Nestled in a Balinese jungle over a hill with a sacred river flowing below, Hoshinoya embraces the balance between human and everything natural that Bali is known for. While the river’s mysticism can be felt throughout, the pure air around fills you with peace and bliss that’s unmatched. From canal-like pools connecting the villas to the hefty jungles stretching out in almost every direction, this mini village resort is just the right place to let loose and rejuvenate.
While the garden pool villas with different views and amenities let you unwind in style, the aesthetic wood work, thatched roofs and the entire architecture is a blend of Japanese design with a hint of Balinese culture. While the place’s experiential dining will swoon you, it also has a spa and arranges various activities for you to explore.
Image: Courtesy Hoshinoya
Staying true to its name which means temple in Sanskrit, Mandapa would surely be your own peaceful temple amidst the worldly mayhem. It’s a luxury sanctuary that you should head to if inner discovery, serenity and rejuvenation is what your heart desires. With Ayung river flowing alongside the property, it is surrounded by green hills and rice paddies to lend you an unbeatable experience.
Accommodating outdoor spaces with private pools, showers and terraces, the villas and suites also have a 24-hour butler service. The artistic interiors of the rooms further add to their spacious design. While the resort’s in-house dining areas, spa, pool bar and library offer you an exquisite time, it also has a variety of on-property activities for you to enjoy and can arrange visits to other tourist spots as well.
Image: Courtesy Mandapa
Situated along the coastline on the Lombok Strait, Amankila lets you make merry and bask in the beauty of both the beach and the hills. While the suites have you enjoying the idyllic hillside views, the beach club leads you to their black sand private beach. The stilted suites are built amid treetops as Balinese beach houses to lend panoramic views of the seas.
The luxury hotel has a range of suites for you to choose from. While some of them are equipped with outdoor terraces and walled courtyards and some with private infinity pools, plunge pools and a butler service, one thing that they all provide are gorgeous scenic views. From the East Bali tour, trekking and cycling to water experiences like cruising on a private yacht, snorkelling and scuba diving, there’s a lot to do during your stay at Amankila.
Image: Courtesy Amankila
One of the most luxurious resorts in Bali, The St. Regis Bali Resort in Nusa Dua reflects opulence in every way. Overlooking a pristine beach, the resort houses private villas, some even with an immediate beach access and a 24-hour butler service. Designed in airy and spacious settings for the plush property to embrace and welcome nature fully, the Balinese decor, colour palettes and ornate interiors are worth swooning over.
Villas with different views and various facilities like private terraces, a salt water lagoon, Indonesian gazebos with day beds and private swimming pools mark this resort. Thematic restaurants, bars and on-site attractions like spa, fitness centre and pools among others will keep you immersed throughout your stay.
Image: Courtesy The St. Regis
Alila Villas in Uluwatu would be that incredible getaway if secluded luxury is what your heart desires. This palatial resort is a home to different stays like pool villas, hillside villas and cliff edge villas that will satiate your desire for everything grand in the most luxurious way. Private pools and terraces, cabanas and lawns, 21-metre infinity pool, 24-hour butler service and other such facilities in some of the villas take the experience a notch above.
Be it the spa that caters to holistic well-being and fitness or the multiple restaurants and bars designed with exclusive ambience, everything about your stay here will be absolutely unique.
Image: Courtesy Alila Hotels
Designed against the Ayung river valley in a rice bowl-shaped architecture, the Four Seasons Resort Bali brings you closer to all things that this island is known for. Engulfed in environs comprising dense forests, paddy fields and winding river trails, this property is one of the bests in Bali.
From private rafting on Bali’s longest river to helping farmers plant rice followed by a traditional farmer’s lunch among other experiences, you would never fall short of an adventure to embark upon. The resort houses two types of accommodation ranging from expansive suites to private home-style villas with pools and spacious balconies.
Image: Courtesy Four Seasons Resort
Nusa Dua beautifies the southern part of Bali and housed there between hefty greens, golden beaches and frangipani-scented hillsides is this gorgeous resort. Styled timelessly with a Balinese touch while they overlook the Indian Ocean, the villas are a true reflection of an experience where beauty meets exquisiteness.
Each villa at this plush property embraces garden views, a private swimming pool, open-air dining spaces, a library and home theatre for entertainment. The villas are serviced by butlers and a chef throughout, making sure that your stay is one of a kind. Private yacht exploration, neighbouring temples, golf at the adjacent national golf club and in-house spa services are some of the activities that you can indulge in during your stay here.
Image: Courtesy Aman Villas
Revel in tranquillity and nature like never before with the Six Senses at Uluwatu that shares unhindered views of the Indian Ocean blending into vast skies. Landscapes that provide you privacy, sustainability-driven design and unmatched opulence defines this place. From sky suites and cliff pool villas to sky penthouse, presidential villa and the retreat, you would have a lot of stay options to choose from.
Rejuvenate with their spa and wellness facilities, savour authentic cuisines, drinks and a lot more at their bars and dining areas or enjoy activities around, your stay is only going to be wholesome and nothing less.
Image: Courtesy Six Senses
Located on the Seminyak beach with traditional thatched rooms and villas housing modern luxuries is The Oberoi Beach Resort. Fashioned with a harmony of colour palettes, soul-soothing views and an impeccable design, the accommodation at this resort elicits magnificence in every way. Each villa has private spaces (terrace or pools) that let you make the most of your stay in complete privacy.
From a beach-side cafe and a thatched roof open-air restaurant to a stunning bar, this luxury space pleases your culinaire desires with spectacular views and a hearty ambience. While they offer varied therapies at their on-site spa for you to relax and let loose, it also arranges for adventure-packed experiences like safaris, water activities and a visit to various tourist spots.
Image: Courtesy Booking.com
The Four Seasons Resort at Jimbaran Bay is a beachfront splendour that channels the design and architecture of a traditional Balinese village. Providing you a fulfilling blend of modern luxuries, breathtaking views and a calming ambience, this lavish stay will spoil you with the best.
Offering spacious rooms, a private pool, a sun terrace and a garden, are the villas that are built in a stone-walled private courtyard featuring thatched-roof pavilions separately. The private retreats on the other hand offer an elevated holiday experience with a 24-hour butler service.
Image: Courtesy Booking.com
A clifftop sanctuary overlooking the Jimbaran Bay, the Ayana Resort is nestled amongst secluded lush tropical gardens with panoramic views of the ocean below. It’s one of the best luxury hotels in Bali for honeymooning couples desiring luxuries, privacy and stunning sunset views all at once. The magnificence of this lavish property makes up for once in a lifetime-kind-of-experience marked by secluded spaces, tasteful interiors and private pools.
Your escapade is further maxed up by the various bars, restaurants and entertainment venues strategically located throughout their space of 90 hectares. From lots of thematic dining areas and spa spots to gyms and an 18-hole miniature golf course, you really wouldn’t need to go anywhere else to make the most of your trip.
Image: Courtesy Ayana Resort
Nestled in Southeast Bali in Sukawati is The Royal Purnama which is an exclusive boutique retreat full of luxurious facilities and impeccable hospitality. Their private villas house distinctive amenities like private pools, separate kitchens and semi open-air bathrooms among others.
Be it their Standing Stones Restaurant & Beach Lounge, the gym or the Black Sand Spa, each of their facilities enhance the experience of staying here by multifold.
Image: Courtesy The Royal Purnama
A great option for that ultimate private retreat, Viceroy is the place to be at if connecting with nature and yourself is what you expect out of your Bali vacation. Personalising each stay for their guests with attention to detail is what sets them apart from the other luxury hotels in Bali. While Lembah Spa, their state-of-the-art wellness centre offers a myriad of holistic treatments, activities like cooking classes, Balinese dance lessons, trekking, cycling and kite making lessons among others, further add to the entire experience.
The resort has 40 villas with each of them having their own terrace areas, rain showers and private heated pools for peak relaxation. Their villas are a home away from home in all essence.
Image: Courtesy Booking.com
And of course, the name of this resort itself is enough to give you a peek into all the luxuries that this place would have to offer. The Bulgari Resort Bali is one of the most exotic resorts that provides complete seclusion from everything else. It is just the right pick for people (especially couples) who want to spend their time in the laps of nature blended with the world’s finest luxuries.
They offer well-coordinated arranged services from day excursions and helicopter flights above the volcanoes to personal shoppers taking you to markets. While their dining and spa facilities are a class apart, their villas and mansions too are high on exquisiteness. Their in-villa luxe amenities house even private meditation pergolas, sun decks and cinemas.
Image: Courtesy Booking.com