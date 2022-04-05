Luxury Resorts And Villas In Bali To Bookmark For That Much-Needed Vacation

Bali is a mystical world of its own that leaves its visitors enchanted. It’s a destination where people find solace from the chaos of the world amid nature, art, entertainment and food in its purest and most authentic form. From artisan villages and farmers’ markets to a bustling nightlife and spirituality-oriented experiences, Bali is the perfect getaway that one needs for respite from the daily grind. To top it all, its luxury resorts and villas are equally mesmerising.

While some properties are nestled in the quiet corners of the island, others are situated atop a cliff overlooking a picturesque view or built by the ocean. As much as this ‘Island of Gods’ has marvels to explore and adventures to indulge in, the hotels and villas similarly offer myriad luxuries and activities for one to lose themselves in.

Embracing the surrounding undulating hills, terraced paddy fields, white sand beaches and ornate temples with their open-air spacious design, the plush properties in Bali redefine luxury like no other. From housing on-site facilities, spas and wellness centres to arranging all kinds of recreational activities for you to have the best time, they are tailor-made escapades in themselves that one could not get enough of.

If such a holiday retreat has been on your bucket list, it’s time to make your reservations. Read on for our selection of the best luxury resorts in Bali to stay at.

The best luxury resorts and villas in Bali to book now