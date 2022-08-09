Located far north, from the main chain of Caribbean islands, Bermuda is a gorgeous destination with world class pink-sand beaches, turquoise waters, pristine islands and a culture rich in music and food. It is an ideal place for a luxurious island vacation, complete with all the comforts one might seek in a tropical paradise. It’s also home to the famed Cambridge Beaches, a resort that boasts a storied history. But more on that later.

The British overseas territory of Bermuda is a world where everyone, from solo adventurers to families, can find their ideal Instagram-perfect spot complemented by outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean in the backdrop.

There is no dearth of resorts in Bermuda. All possible luxury is available at a stone’s throw anywhere on the seven main islands of the beautiful archipelago. But, the one that stands out of all the resorts, is Cambridge Beaches — an architectural masterpiece whose redesign was completed in July 2022.

All you need to know about Cambridge Beaches, a historic Bermuda resort

A marvel of Bermudian history

Cambridge Beaches has a long history dating back to the 17th century. It was opened in 1923 but architectural details throughout the estate go back to 1663, making it an emblem of the early history of Bermuda.

When it was founded, Cambridge Beaches was designed as the first cottage-style accommodation of the island country.

It is located on a 23-acre peninsular outcrop in Somerset Island on the western side of Bermuda. The land on which the property stands is privately held, with a bay on one side of it.

The property was bought by Dovetail + Co. in 2021 and remodelled after that.

Phil Hospod, founder-CEO of Dovetail + Co., told Travel + Leisure that it was difficult to work with architectural pieces such as the 17th century Bermudian cedar beams and coral stone walls that are around 100 years old.

“But we found that leaning into the age and character of what was already there made it easier to play with and work in different elements to create a new yet familiar identity,” Hospod said.

The new look of the resort is inspired by the island homes in Bermuda.

The rooms and the luxuries

The huge property has over 80 spacious suites and each lets the guests enjoy the waterfront views and have their own private outdoor space.

There are four private beaches and two private coves. For those who seek solace and their own idyllic exploration, nothing can beat the privacy of the beaches and the coves.

Cambridge Beaches has Bermuda’s only on-site Water Sports Marina, where guests can indulge in several watersports activities including snorkelling in shipwreck sites.

For fitness enthusiasts, there is a tennis, a basketball and a bocce ball court, a croquet lawn and two pickleball courts. Visitors can also enjoy a round of golf on the nearby courses or explore the villages or museums of Bermuda.

After a day full of activities, one can unwind at their relaxing spa as well.

Cambridge Beaches also takes note of guests who do not like too much exploration. For them, there is an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Mangrove Bay.

Outstanding culinary experiences

Perhaps a major highlight of this Bermuda resort is its gastronomic offerings.

The best of Bermudian cuisine can be enjoyed at any of the three waterfront restaurants at Cambridge Beaches.

One of these is named Breezes, which is described as “Bermuda’s best alfresco restaurant” by Cambridge Beaches. What makes this restaurant unique is the chance of sighting birds such as Grey Heron and marine animals such as sea turtles right from the dining table.

Another is called Pastel, which is more like a summery poolside dining experience with cocktails and light fare such as fish tacos and sushi selection.

The soon to open Sunken Harbor Club is the third of the restaurants. It is the Bermudian chapter of the tropical cocktail bar founded by St. John Frizell in Brooklyn, New York, the US. The restaurant is set to serve authentic Bermudian dishes with influences of Portuguese and Caribbean cuisine. These include the scrumptious cedar smoked plantain and Bermuda shark hash.

For private dinners, guests can head to the Turtle Cove Beach to savour items on the custom menu created by Executive Chef Keith DeShields. This particular experience is available only from mid-May through mid-December.

Depending on the day and type of stay, a night at Cambridge Beaches can start at around USD 409 and go well above USD 500.

Contact Cambridge Beaches here.

(Main and featured image: Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa/@CambridgeBeaches/Facebook)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia