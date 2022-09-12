Dubai has long had a penchant for luxury, and now the city is expected to get its own moon soon — in the form of an ultra-luxurious hotel themed around the celestial body, which costs USD 5 billion (over RM 22.5 billion).

The massive moon-shaped destination resort is designed by Canadian company Moon World Resorts Inc, and has a height of 735 feet. It will be built within 48 months.

Here is all that we know about the quirky, unabashedly opulent moon hotel in Dubai.

All you need to know about the Dubai Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOON World Resorts (@moonworldresortsinc)

The resort is aimed at adding to the many luxury and tourist attractions already present in the city, including the Dubai Mall and Atlantis Palm Jumeirah. This new resort is expected to bring in about 2.5 million guests annually.

The latest themed hotel on the block, Moon in Dubai, is expected to give a further boost to the city’s economy, in sectors of hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, environment and space tourism, Michael R. Henderson, Co-Founder, Moon World Resorts Inc, told Arabian Business. The property, spread over 10 acres, will feature a wellness centre, nightclub, residences (300 private sky villas) and hotel rooms. The place will also be surrounded by a ‘lunar surface’, and will include a lunar colony, too. This will allow a place of exploration for those looking for affordable access to space tourism. Owners of the sky villas will also become members of an exclusive private club at the resort, the report added.

As of now, the company is procuring licences and planning road shows to promote the Moon to potential clients. “Currently, MWR is planning a 2023 global road-show series showcasing Moon to potential regional licensees. One such show will take place in the MENA region, potentially Dubai, UAE, with other options including KSA, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait,” Henderson told Arabian Business. After the MENA regional licence has been procured and the exact location finalised, the property will enter a one-year pre-development programme, followed by a four-year build-out programme, he added.

Moon Dubai will be proposed to operate under gold LEED certification, a 5-star built out standard and a 5-diamond resort operational standard, the report states, adding that MWR is expected to licence four Moon destination resorts around the globe — one each in North America, Europe, MENA and Asia.

(Main and Featured image: @moonworldresortsinc/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia