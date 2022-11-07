With a deep-rooted culture, soul-satiating delicacies and a tropical weather, Southeast Asia is a land of unforgettable experiences. With its different island nations and countries offering a piece of themselves to everyone seeking an escapade in their wilderness, Southeast Asia ends up becoming a home away from home for its tourists. And one such country that embodies everything that this part of Asia has to offer perfectly, is Thailand.
A quintessentially exotic destination, Thailand offers a whimsical dose of everything that one expects from their vacation. With its pristine beaches, clear blue waters, tropical greens, lush craggy mountains and entrancing sunsets, the place is a paradise waiting in all its surrealism, to be explored and revelled in. While its bustling cities give a peak into its people’s lifestyle coupled with a happening nightlife, the rich cultural experiences let you unwind in the exuberance of its various temples and monasteries, the culinary delights, staple Thai massage and the picturesque landscape.
Redefining planning a vacation, Lifestyle Asia, in partnership with Singapore-based hospitality platform Techsembly has launched a curated travel experiences marketplace. With its selection of diverse experiences provided by a portfolio of prestigious hotels around the world, this platform lets you book the most authentic and enjoyable time for yourself and your loved ones (by the way of gift cards). Spanning categories like dining, wellness and spa, stays and experiences including adventure, activities and sight-seeing, the wide range will leave you spoilt for choices.
Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe that attracts millions of tourists every year who’re looking to escape in the laps of nature and luxury. Even in 2023, the country is expected to have a footfall of around 18 million foreign tourists as predicted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and quoted on the Bangkok Post.
With regions including Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Krabi and Chiang Mai to explore and luxuriate in, Thailand has a lot more to offer than what meets the eye. And if you’re seeking to spoil yourself with a spectacular holiday, our repertoire of experiences in Thailand will absolutely ensure a memorable rendezvous.
Discover exclusive luxury stays and unique experiences to plan that dream Thailand holiday
(Main Image Courtesy: JW Marriott, Bangkok ; Featured Image Courtesy: The Siam Hotel, Bangkok)
An urban luxury resort that’ll be your private sanctuary amidst ornate interiors, lush greens by the Chao Phraya River and historical attractions, The Siam Hotel in Bangkok makes for a perfect getaway. Harboured by a slew of palaces, temples and museums, this boutique hotel is a relaxing refuge in its own. Its design and architecture infuses the striking Art Deco style with authentic and traditional Thai heritage for a contemporary yet classic setting.
Equally mesmerising are the seven types of suites and villas— Siam Suite, River View Suite, Garden View Suite, Premier Garden View Suite, Premier River View Suite, Courtyard Pool Villa and Riverside Pool Villa; each with amenities and luxuries of its own. The hotel’s unique selection of dining areas include a Bathers Bar (poolside bar), Chon Thai Restaurant, The Story House (thematic dining) and The Pier (riverside open dining).
In-house and nearby attractions: Sunset Cruise, Muay Thai training, Sak Yant tattoos, Pier & Shuttle Cruise Boat, Opium Spa, Hair & Nail Salon, Sight-seeing tours, Tha Kha & Amphawa Floating Market, Ancient Ayutthaya city, Chinatown.
How to reach: You can reach the property through their private shuttle boat, The Siam Cruise, by taking the Exit No. 2 from the BTS station. Reservations for the shuttle can be made at +66 2206 6999 .
Image: Courtesy The Siam Hotel
A wholesome fusion of luxury, history and elegance, 137 Pillar House in Chiang Mai is a beautiful boutique property built in teak wood and restored to reflect its true 19th century origins. Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the hotel offers a meticulously created personalised and one-of-a-kind stay with ultimate hotel and yacht experiences. From taking initiatives that make a difference in the lives of people to partnering with Elephant Nature Park and incorporating sustainability in their ways and working, the hotel also ensures environment protection wherever possible.
The hotel boasts of an exclusive selection of suites overlooking the idyllic tropical gardens such as Rajah Brooke, East Borneo, D.F. Macfie, William Bain and Louis Leonowens. Each suite is equipped with the most luxurious necessities and a rejuvenating vibe. Further enhancing your stay are the different dining areas like the Palette restaurant, The Dining Room, Jack Bain’s Bar, Afternoon Tea areas and an option of private dining.
In-house and nearby attractions: Yacht Cruise, Nitra Serenity Centre, Historical Day Tours, Old City Half Day Tours, Maiiam Contemporary Art Museum, Wat Chedi Luang, Three Kings Monument, L’éléphant bistro, Woo Café, One Nimman, Vila Cini.
How to reach: 7.5 kilometres by road from the Chiang Mai International Airport
Image: Courtesy 137 Pillars House
A beach resort situated in an exclusive location coined Station Zero, the Crimson Resort & Spa is a hideaway resort that offers stunning views of the sun-kissed shores and unending skies. Crafted in natural materials such as sand, wood and stone, this resort is nothing less than a tropical haven for seekers of a quaint and relaxing time in the laps of nature. While the property is fashioned in contemporary architecture with magnificent interiors, the hearty ambience of the Filipino island living elevates the stay. The hotel takes pride in a secluded and pristine white sand beach that’s also used for guest arrivals.
And amidst such dreamlike environs are the hotel’s spacious and luxurious rooms and villas equipped with all modern facilities and a home-like vibe. Their collection of suites include normal or deluxe suites with a plunge pool or view of the sea, Deluxe Premier or Deluxe Hillview suites, a Presidential Villa and a beachfront villa with a plunge pool.
Further elevating your sensory experience is the resort’s array of dining areas like the Saffron Cafe serving international cuisine, the Azure Beach Club and the Mosaic Latin American Grill.
In-house and nearby attractions: Sports and leisure activities, Aum Spa, secluded beach, events pavillion, Crimson Kids’ Club, Pirate Ship, Willy’s Rock, Daytime kayaking, Paraw sailing.
How to reach: Take the Local Bangka Boat from the Caticlan Jetty Port near the Boracay Aiport (MPH).
Image: Courtesy Crimson Resort & Spa
A boutique hotel in central Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai is a contemporary and edgy property that’s nothing like the ordinary. It’s an urban retreat that’s surrounded by lush greens and drenched in modernity as it’s built atop the Langsuan Road by Lumphini Park. The hotel imbibes the city’s energy and charisma into its design which adds to its understated effervescence with a distinguished spirit. Inclusive of 131 serviced residences, the hotel has 362 rooms that are acquainted with stylish facilities.
While the pool overlooking the Langsuan oasis and the rejuvenating spa will enrich your stay, the hotel’s pet-friendly privileges would also ensure a leisurely time for your fur balls. It’s selection of state-of-the-art dining areas include Craft (pet-friendly cafe and bar), Stock.Room (a grocerant to shop groceries, enjoy delicacies or even cook one), Ms.Jigger (cocktail bar) and Bar.Yard (tropical rooftop bar). The icing on the cake is how Bangkok’s some of the topmost attractions are in a close proximity to the property.
In-house and nearby attractions: Amaranth Spa by Harnn, Gym, Infinity pool, Chinatown, Sunset at Wat Arun, Khao Yai National Park, Pak Klong Talad Flower Market.
How to reach: From Suvarnabhumi International Airport, it is 45 to 60 minutes drive, subject to traffic. You can also take the Airport Link to Phaya Thai BTS Station to Chit Lom Station (Exit No. 4). From the Don Muang International Airport, it is a 30 to 45 minutes drive, subject to traffic.
Image: Courtesy Kimpton Maa-Lai
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay, whether for business or some leisure time, 137 Pillars Suites and Residences in Bangkok would make for a great choice. Offering a blend of Thai traditionalism and modernity through their rooms, cuisines and experiences, this boutique property ensures an upscale time spent in everything luxe. Acquainted with the some of the best amenities and panoramic views, their suites, named after royal periods in Thai history include Sukhothai Suite, Ayutthaya Suite, Thonburi Suite and Rattanakosin Suite.
Whereas, their residences offering comfort, connectivity and convenience include the Executive Studio Residence, one bedroom residence and Executive one bedroom and two bedrooms residences. Offering a host of flavoursome delicacies and drinks spanning distinctive menus are the dining areas such as the Bangkok Trading Post with a casual bistro-like ambience, fine dining restaurant Nimitr, Jack Bain’s Bar, Baan Borneo Club, Marble Bar and a private dining service.
In-house and nearby attractions: Nitra Serenity Centre, 137 Pillars Louie Tour, Museum of Contemporary Art, Central: The Original Store, Norse Republic, Emquartier, Jim Thompson Art Centre, Jodd Fairs, Queen Sirikit Silk Museum, Chinatown, Chatuchak Weekend Market, Siam Walking Street, Richard Koh Fine Art, The Grand Palace, Subhashok Arts Centre.
How to reach: The easiest way to reach the property from the Suvarnabhumi Airport is by road (28.1 kilometres).
Image: Courtesy 137 Pillars Suites & Residences
Sindhorn Kempinski is a five-star luxury Hotel in Bangkok that offers tranquility amidst the bustling city. It’s a hidden gem, a discrete sanctuary that’ll be your private and rejuvenating escape. This wellness hotel creates a relaxing haven for the mind and body right in the centre of Bangkok while fully embracing sustainability wherever possible. Its lavish suites and rooms are immersed in luxury and let you indulge in the finest of facilities and modish interiors. The spaces span across various executive club, grand premier and grand deluxe rooms and suites along with royal and presidential suites.
Much like their rooms, their distinguished restaurants and bars enjoy an exotic aura and extensive menus. Flourish (all-day dining), Firefly Bar, all-day dining Lobby Lounge, Ki Izakaya restaurant and Berthold Delikatesssen (a deli and European-style cafe) offer experiential dining.
In-house and nearby attractions: Wellness spa, yoga centre, Bangkok Fashion Centre, Destinare, Lumphini Park, Museums and Galleries, local markets, shopping malls, heritage sites.
How to reach: The hotel can easily be reached by car or taxis, the BTS Skytrain and other modes of public transportation.
Image: Courtesy Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel
A five-star oasis in downtown Bangkok promising an indulgent time during your stay, JW Marriott is renowned for its modern spaces luxury that spoils you. With Bangkok views blending in with the property’s spectacular design finished off with five-star perks, your stay is going to be nothing short of extraordinary. Crafted in a balance of traditional Thai elements and modern architectural finesse, each room speaks of the Thai grandeur and contemporary opulence. Furnished to a tee, the rooms are ideal for both business and leisure tourists.
The hotel takes pride in housing nine restaurants and bars that offer a massive range of delicacies to leave you spoilt for choices. Hop into the JW Cafe or the Bangkok Baking Company for a wholesome share of freshly-baked savouries or dine at their varied restaurants like Tsu Japanese restaurant, Man Ho Chinese restaurant, Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse and New York Steakhouse. Desire sipping on some cocktails? The Manhattan Bar, Lobby Lounge and Sake Bar would ensure to enjoy some of the best drinks.
In-house and nearby attractions: Fitness Centre, Health Club & Spa, Siam Paragon, Central World, Bangkok Old Town, Erawan Shrine, Benjakitti Forest Park.
How to reach: The hotel is easily accessible from the BTS Skytrain. It is 26.2 kilometres away the Suvarnabhumi Airport and 24.4 kilometres from the Don Mueang International Airport.
Image: Courtesy JW Marriott
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Lifestyle Asia has partnered with Singapore-based hospitality eCommerce platform Techsembly in launching a travel experiences marketplace, curating the best gifts and experiences from five-star hoteliers. The joint platform will be an innovative marketplace showcasing unique experiences offered by the top leading hotels of the world. As the world opens up, the luxury tourism sector is poised for a strong rebound as reported by data and analytics company, GlobalData. Wealthy consumers are now with higher levels of disposable income and are seeking premium products and services to fulfil their wanderlust. The experience economy is further projected to reach USD8 trillion by 2030 as travellers have a growing desire for unique adventures. Readers will be able to book authentic and diverse experiences in Southeast Asia provided by a portfolio of prestigious hotels. Brought to you by Lifestyle Asia with inspirational content on the good life, the team will curate a breadth of exclusive experiences and undiscovered gems of Asia for guests to create unforgettable memories. From a private fine-dining Michelin course to a riverside Thai massage, a myriad of spectacular experiences is waiting to be explored.