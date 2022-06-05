Fairmont Is Launching Its First Hotel In Japan in 2025

Accor has announced that the Fairmont brand is slated to open its first hotel property in Japan come 2025. Fairmont Tokyo will be located short 18-minute drive away from Haneda International Airport, with close proximity to Hamamatsucho Railway Station.

While Japan still remains closed to travellers from Malaysia that are planning to make their way to the Land of the Rising Sun without a fixed itinerary on package tour, we’re optimistic about the relaxation of the rules by the time 2025 rolls along.

“We are excited to welcome Fairmont Tokyo into our portfolio of grand hotels, providing a stunning backdrop where glamour meets culture, and where guests and locals will come together to make memories,” says Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea.





“Like all Fairmont properties around the world, the hotel is set to become the epicentre of Tokyo’s social scene and will bring a new level of personalised service and thoughtful luxury to the city,” he continues.

The 219-room locale will feature stunning views of Tokyo Bay, complete with three dining establishments, a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, meeting rooms, banquet facilities and chapel as well.

(Main and featured image credit: Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore