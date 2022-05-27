Father’s Day 2022 is just round the corner on June 19 — hot on the heels of Mother’s Day.

It’s probably easier for most of us to shop for mum, but the one thing we know that dear ol’ dad will appreciate is a vacation where he can put his feet up and relax for once. Whether it’s playing golf, enjoying a relaxing massage, or dining at some of the best restaurants in Malaysia, there’s something here that every dad will love.

Fathers often sacrifice much of their own time and happiness to make sure their children have everything they need. If you want to thank your dad and show him appreciation for everything he’s done, give him a fabulous holiday where he’ll be treated like the king he is. For loving dads who prefer to spend their holidays with their families, most of these resorts are also suitable for a family vacation as well.

For the busy dad who can’t tear himself away from work, treat him to a break from the grind this year with a relaxing staycation on the weekend this Father’s Day 2022.

Hotels and resorts in Malaysia that are perfect for a staycation or vacation this Father’s Day 2022:

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur/Facebook

If your dad prefers a staycation in the city, Kuala Lumpur’s newest 5-star eco-chic hotel is a sublime choice. As it’s brand-new, you can be sure that everything is up to dad’s standards with soundproof windows, coffee/tea making machines and a luxurious bathroom in every room. The panoramic view and close proximity to shopping centres and restaurants are also a plus, especially if he decides to bring mum along.

The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat

Does your dad need to unwind and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life? If so, consider The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh. This child-free resort is perfect for those who are looking for some peace and quiet while soaking in natural hot springs. With a meditation cave, hot spring pods, an award-winning spa, and stunning views of natural limestone hills, your dad will return from this resort refreshed and rejuvenated. For a special treat, book him a table at one of the best fine dining restaurants in Malaysia that’s located here: Jeff’s Cellar.

Crockfords Hotel, Resorts World Genting

Image credit: Crockfords Hotel

If the perfect staycation for your dad involves cool weather and casinos, then this luxury 5-star hotel in Genting Highlands is the ideal choice. A swanky hidden gem, the hotel offers an in-room private steam bath and a number of fabulous suites to choose from. With the theme park and outlet mall just a short distance away, it’s also a great choice for a family trip.

The Datai Langkawi

Image credit: The Els Club/Facebook

If your dad loves playing golf, The Datai Langkawi is an excellent choice for a relaxing holiday, with its very own golf course at the resort. Nestled between the rainforest and the Andaman Sea, the award-winning, 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course at The Els Club Teluk Datai was designed by legendary player Ernie Els. The Els Club Teluk Datai also offers state-of-the-art club facilities, which include buggies equipped with GPS units, a fully stocked golf shop and full-amenity locker rooms, The Hornbill Café, which overlooks the course, and the open-air Els Club Lounge.

Pangkor Laut Resort

Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort

Pangkor Laut Resort is ideal for those who prefer a full-board package so they can rest easy and simply enjoy their holiday. With a lovely beach, luxurious villas and chalets, and highly-rated restaurants, your dad will surely enjoy every minute spent on this private island. As you won’t bring your car to the island (shuttle services are available for guests), this means that dad can take a break from being everyone’s driver for once.

(Hero and featured image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)



