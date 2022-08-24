All About Malaysia’s First World Hotel, The World’s Largest Hotel

Located in Resorts World Genting in Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia, First World Hotel stands proud as the world’s largest hotel.

On offer here are a whopping 7,351 rooms, a shopping mall, a casino, an indoor theme park, a golf course, and more. We find out more about the historic building.

All about First World Hotel – the world’s largest hotel

The year was 2008. The Venetian Resort, an iconic hotel in Las Vegas The Palazzo, was declared the world’s largest hotel. Until then, the title was held by the First World Hotel in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands Resort. On losing its title to The Venetian, First World Hotel went on to add 1,233 rooms. The efforts bore fruit in June 2015 when it regained its lost title. Since then, it has continued to be the largest hotel in the world. The hotel has clung to its Guinness World Record title since then.

Rooms that will leave you spoilt for choice

Coated in bright, colourful stripes, the hotel is hard to miss. The 3-star hotel features two main towers. These have as many as 7,351 rooms segregated into different categories. Its wide selection of standard rooms, deluxe rooms, superior deluxe rooms, triple rooms, Y5 deluxe rooms, Y5 triple rooms, and world club rooms cater to travellers of every budget.

Easy access to key locations

Being conveniently located in the heart of Resorts World Genting, the property offers easy access to prominent spots like the First World Plaza, SkyAvenue, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, and Genting International Convention Centre. It was also Southeast Asia’s first hotel to introduce the facility of E-Kiosk or Express Check-in and Check-out kiosks.

Safety First

First World Hotel has achieved a 100 percent score on the ‘Clean and Safe Malaysia’ guideline issued by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia (MOTAC).

The hotel does its best to maintain strict COVID-19 health protocols of exemplary standards for the safety of its guests and staff members. The rooms at the hotel are thoroughly cleaned, sanitised, and inspected according to their rigorous housekeeping standards. The housekeeping staff performs a deep cleaning of all guest rooms, with increased focus given to high-touch areas.

A superlative dining experience at the First World Hotel

First World Hotel offers an amazing dining experience. The Food Factory dishes out Asian and Western breakfast delights. Choose from a spread of freshly-made goodies, including bread, local buns, Danish pastries, and cereals to dim sum, nasi lemak, noodles, and congee.

Then there’s The Junction for all your on-the-go munchies. Located in the lobby opposite the entrances of Tower 2, the food outlet serves quick meals with an array of freshly baked pastries, bread, and cakes. Their Nasi Lemak, sandwiches, and buns come highly recommended. Ice cream lovers can visit their kiosk in the lobby. The Ice Cream Parlour sells their house-churned frozen treats that are suitable for all ages.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India