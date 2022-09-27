Need a last-minute hotel booking for the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore? A stay at these swanky luxury hotels might be equivalent to, if not better than, an actual ticket to the upcoming F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

After much anticipation, the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix will take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, October 2. The night race is one of the most exciting events of the year, as the country will be welcoming a considerable number of F1 fans who either bought tickets or are seeking a high-up seat at luxurious Singapore properties with views of the track. Although not as intensely immersive, a stay at these hotels near the racetrack may provide a more private and unique experience.

Here are 5 luxury hotels close to the racetrack that all F1 Singapore enthusiasts should check out:

Situated right inside the track, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore should be among the first choices for all F1 lovers. The hotel’s luxurious club lounge, which is known to have hosted the Grand Prix after-party in the past, also boasts a prime spot to watch the exclusive race. Moreover, outside of the event, the grand property also offers diverse experiences like serene views across the Marina Bay, Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine at Summer Pavilion, and the Le Mer hotel spa.

Asian heritage hotel Mandarin Oriental Singapore is located just in front of the Grand Prix racetrack. The huge glass windows inside the Marina Bay View guestrooms make them key vantage spots to watch the F1 race along the Marina Bay, allowing you to follow the speed from the balcony. Since classic interior decor and exceptional restaurants, bars and lounges make up key characteristics of the Mandarin Oriental experience, you won’t be disappointed with Morton’s the Steakhouse, BAY@5 poolside lounge, and the award-winning MO Bar.

As one of the largest hotels in Singapore, Swissotel the Stamford provides several guestroom options as a substitute for your F1 seats. If the guestrooms are not exclusive enough, proceed to the SKAI Bar on the 70th floor to catch full motion of the cars. Prior and after the race, leave your meals in the hands of the 12 restaurants and bars, including the two-Michelin-starred JAAN by Kirk Westaway. Otherwise, explore Singapore’s F1 weekend on your own with every key restaurant, shopping mall and entertainment just at the doorstep.

Don’t hold back the urge to stay in one of the most iconic buildings in Singapore. The three towers with a connected, architecturally intriguing structure, grant a distant view of the race but magnificent vistas of the bay. With one of the world’s largest rooftop pools on top, the nighttime at this rooftop sanctuary highlights the beautiful glistening cityscapes that you won’t get to experience elsewhere.

Originating in Singapore, the Raffles Hotel Singapore is a true icon. The hotel stands out for its colonial architecture, unparalleled location, facilities, and services. The property has undergone a major restoration, unveiling a wide range of dining options like La Dame de Pic and 藝yì by Jereme Leung. Though not located directly at the racetrack, it’s the perfect place for those who want to hold on to their F1 tickets and take a casual walk to the racetrack anytime.

