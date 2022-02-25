Get Ready For The Parkroyal Collection And Pan Pacific Serviced Suites

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches its next sustainability icon in Malaysia with the Parkroyal Collection hotel and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur.

Located in the heart of Bukit Bintang, replacing what was previously the Parkroyal Hotel, both properties will open in a mixed-use complex, while the hotel will be the first Parkroyal Collection range of hotels outside of Singapore – following the successful launch of Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s Parkroyal Collection brand in January 2020.

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur

The Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur is set to inject a new breath of eco-chic living in the beating heart of Bukit Bintang. The 535-room property welcomes guests into a world of biophilia, connecting them to the space and with each other as its refreshing design includes a lush green facade of 78 sky planters on its frontage and roof terraces showcasing 13,000 square feet of plants and trees.

Plus, staying true to its sustainability core, the hotel will also feature operations such as motion sensors across public areas and rooms, a food waste digester, no single-use plastics, and an urban farm – all working to reduce the hotel’s as well as guests’ carbon footprint. And like its sister properties in Singapore, it will also have a holistic wellness floor comprising a St Gregory Spa (that uses products by British brand Elemis for its massages and treatments), a modern gymnasium and fitness studio, as well as a 24 metre long outdoor pool and an adjacent children’s pool set amidst landscaped features.

Here’s a closer look at the Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, slated to open this May 2022:

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites

Meanwhile, long-staying guests will be delighted in the amenities and conveniences that the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites has to offer them.

Come July 2022, the luxury complex will welcome 210 well-appointed luxury suites with Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur, offering long-staying guests the conveniences of the city coupled with the sincere and gracious service of Pan Pacific. These include its signature treatment of guests which are gracious, dependable and resourceful, all in order to ensure guests are served bespoke, memorable experiences.

Here’s a closer look at the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, and what it has to offer guests:

(Hero image: Pan Pacific Services Suite Lounge; featured image: Parkroyal Collection facade — all images by Pan Pacific Hotels Group)