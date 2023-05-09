Living in a city like Kuala Lumpur can be tiresome and stressful, which is why more people are looking for escapes from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Fortunately, you can always count on Malaysia’s best luxury rainforest resorts whenever you need an escape from the city.
It’s no secret that being in the presence of nature can help us feel better in mind, body, and soul. If going on an off-road adventure is not your thing, forest bathing at one of these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia could be a great alternative.
What is forest bathing?
Forest therapy (or ‘forest bathing’ and ‘nature bathing’) is not a new concept. It was first introduced in Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 essay Walden: Or, Life in the Woods. In fact, the Japanese government even made it a national public health program back in 1982. Shinrin-yoku: “taking in the forest atmosphere” or forest-bathing, is the act of simply being in the forest or a natural area and basking in its surroundings. Studies have shown that being exposed to nature reduces negative emotions such as anger, anxiety, and sadness.
So if you’re feeling particularly weary, take some time to go back to nature but do it luxuriously to make the most out of your mental and physical health break. Read on to know which are the best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia to book today.
Relax And Recharge At These Luxurious Adults-Only Hotels And Resorts
8 Breathtakingly Beautiful Island Resorts In Malaysia To Check Out
5 best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia for a weekend escape:
Jump To / Table of Contents
This luxury resort is not far from Kuala Lumpur and is in fact, just a mere two-hour drive. We love how this resort is not only surrounded by nature but nestled within tall, limestone hills. Imagine soaking in the hot springs (yes, there are natural hot springs!) while looking out to the hills. Expect your stay in this Malaysian rainforest resort to be truly breathtaking.
(Image credit: The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat)
The Datai Langkawi is currently closed for an extensive renovation, but mark your dates because it is slated to reopen in July this year. What’s great about this resort is that you get the best of both worlds: the beach and the million-year-old rainforest. The resort also welcomes the flora and fauna — there are daily nature walks around the resort that points out the resident wildlife, including a species of gecko that is indigenous to Langkawi.
(Image credit: The Datai Langkawi)
Similar to The Datai Langkawi, Gaya Island Resort incorporates the best of both the sea and the rainforest. Situated in Sabah, you’ll get a perfect view of Mount Kinabalu from this resort. It’s also located on an island within the protected Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park and against the hilly side of a rainforest. Take a dip and explore the untouched coral reefs, or just bask in the beauty of the rainforest.
(Image credit: Gaya Island Resort)
Located within the picturesque Mulu National Park, this resort is within a five-minute walk from Gunung Mulu National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sarawak, Borneo. When you’re not out exploring nature, indulge in the luxuries of the resort including its spa and suite amenities. Either way, you are still going to be surrounded by the lush rainforest.
(Image credit: Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa)
Want a nice and secluded beach-side resort but don’t want to fly to Langkawi? Take a drive, and then a ferry to Pangkor Laut Resort then. It is located on a private island yet nestled against a lush rainforest. The mostly-wooden resort seamlessly blends into its forest surroundings, giving you a Robinson Crusoe experience, albeit with a luxe touch.
(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore