Hoi An Beckons: A Timeless Getaway At The Hoiana New World Beach Resort

As I walked into the sprawling lobby of the recently inaugurated New World Hoiana Beach Resort, I was struck by an unmistakable aura of grandeur that hung in the air. This was because I was realising just how spacious everything was. The resort exuded an extraordinary sense of space and freedom, from its lavish hotel grounds to the vast expanses within its premises (the lobby alone was easily the biggest I’ve seen).

Checking in was a breeze, thanks to the receptive staff, and I had the pleasure of being boarded in the Deluxe Room with a partial view of the ocean. This was one out of the 330 other rooms and suites in the hotel.

Following the theme of spaciousness, I found my 50-metre-square room easily able to accommodate six people, so I wondered how roomier the 97-meter-square suites must’ve been! I marvelled at the equally ample bathroom, a breath of fresh air from the cramped quarters of urban dwelling.

As it was, I already had ample room to get my daily calisthenics workout in. There was even enough space to do so in the bathroom. Not that I needed to, as the hotel already included a well-equipped gym for health-conscious travellers like myself.

Speaking of accompanying facilities, the main thing that stood out at the hotel lobby was the casino where I had my maiden visit. It was my first-ever gaming experience, and I took to it with the tenacity of a novice hoping for beginner’s luck. And lo and behold, fortune smiled, adding a dash of victor’s charm to my already delightful retreat.

Again, the friendly staff was instrumental to my enjoying my time in the casino, which would otherwise have been an intimidating undertaking.

Next up was food, and let me tell you, food connoisseurs are in for a treat when staying at Hoiana New World Beach Resort. With more than ten restaurants and bars offering cuisine from 12 different countries, there was never a moment of culinary monotony.

The Aroma breakfast buffet presented an unparalleled gastronomic panorama. From freshly-cooked omelettes and pastries to succulent bacon and sausages, the live cooking stations ensured a great start to my mornings.

The culinary odyssey continued at Yue, with its mouth-watering Cantonese delicacies such as its gold-flaked dim sum platter and braised abalone with sea cucumber.

Over at Obaltan, I relished beautifully-cooked A5 wagyu and Iberico pork, served Korean BBQ style. There’s no need to cook the food yourself either, as the waitstaff is on hand to make sure that each serving of premium meat is done to perfection, minimally seasoned and full-tasting, just the way I like it.

And finally, for the coffee enthusiasts, a visit to The Commons Terrace is a must to sample the uniquely Vietnamese coconut coffee – often compared to affogato – as well as another local favourite, egg coffee. I opted for the former, and the bitterness of the coffee worked so well with the coconut ice cream. So too did the hot coffee shot complement the cooling freshness of the ice cream.

The resort’s strategic location means that it’s nestled just 45 minutes away from the airport and 15 minutes away from Hoi An Ancient Town, which adds to the hotel’s allure. This proximity to heritage sites offers an enticing option for exploration, though the resort’s amenities alone kept me engaged within its confines.

From the infinity pool overlooking Cham Island to its selection of beach activities, I never yearned for an escape. Everything I wanted was already on hand. And we haven’t even covered the championship golf course, lounge, spas, and retail stores.

The New World Hoiana Beach Resort is also a haven for corporate visitors. Meeting rooms and function spaces – al-fresco or air-conditioned, sunlit or lined with large projector screens – make it an ideal spot for team-building sessions or formal meetings alike.

My stay at the New World Hoiana Beach Resort was a rejuvenating experience I hadn’t realised I needed until I was there. It was filled with everything I needed for a tropical getaway, and there’s no questioning that I’ll be back very soon.