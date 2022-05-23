Razer And Fairmont Singapore Collaborate On World’s First Luxury Gaming Suites

If you love gaming and luxury hospitality, you may want to consider booking one of the few luxury gaming suites available just across the causeway at Fairmont Singapore.

Together with partners, Razer, the luxury hotel is bringing next-level fun and immersive gaming to the Lion City’s lifestyle hotel destination. The first-of-its-kind gamer-centric suites blend the sensational world of gaming with luxury hospitality, creating a premier experience that will appeal to all gamers from amateurs to pros.

In creating these new state-of-the-art luxury gaming suites, Fairmont Singapore has transformed three of its luxury suites into true gaming havens. Each suite is decked out with Razer’s award-winning peripherals and paired with thoughtful hospitality touches and amenities. Guests also have the option of bringing their own gaming ware and gear if they prefer.

A Look Inside Fairmont Singapore’s New Gaming Suites

The Razer Gamer & Streamer Suite

This true Razer gaming den is kitted out with 5v5 battle stations and blackout shades. Gamers get to enjoy a LAN experience with widescreen monitors and luminescent green LED light strips that will make anyone feel like an e-sports pro about to enter their first-ever tournament. The Razer Gamer & Streamer Suite is fitted with Razer peripherals and hardware, allowing ten players to come together IRL to finesse their games or pit their skills against one another.

Each station is connected to cutting-edge monitors and gaming equipment courtesy of Razer. Gamers are also assured of playing in comfort with the Razer Iskur gaming chair. The Razer Gamer & Streamer Suite comes with limited loan sets of the Razer Blade 15 laptop, programmed with the latest AAA games.

Streamers can take over the streaming booth where they can choose to display graphics on the wall-mounted TVs, or for gaming communities to watch on Twitch while they narrate and commentate on the streams. The booth will be armed with Razer’s latest broadcaster line-up for an optimised streaming experience.

The Razer Console Lounge

Step into the luxe lounge area with plush sofa and bean bags, jazzed up with the latest Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles, along with Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controllers that will set players up for some epic fun in their goal-chasing quests.

At the Razer Console Lounge, beginners and casual gamers can pick from a slew of AAA games like Halo Infinite and Mortal Kombat II, or light-hearted multiplayer options like Streets of Rage 4 and watch their gameplay unfold on the giant 70-inch TV screen. Those who want to exert true console dominance can put on the Razer Kaira for Xbox wireless headset that provides superior audio immersion and crystal-clear voice communications. Accommodating up to six players, the suite is also perfect for intimate, casual gaming sessions amongst friends and families.

Razer Mercury Suite

Illuminated with fun, customisable colour-changing light panels that add flair to the 3v3 gaming set-up, this suite is a gamer and streamer’s paradise fitted with the latest Razer technology.

The wall-facing tables showcase the dynamic Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone. In addition, visitors can look forward to enjoying Razer’s limited-edition Razer Iskur X – Hello Kitty and Friends Edition and the Razer Lumbar Cushion, complemented with selected Razer Quartz peripherals.

Gamers can also dive into a new dimension of immersion with the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, a gaming headset powered by haptic technology to provide realistic vibration experience for in-game sounds. The Razer Mercury Suite is equipped with the Razer Enki, a gaming chair that redefines all-day comfort with its built-in lumbar arch and optimised cushion density.

Gaming And Luxury Hospitality

Booking one of these luxury gaming suites comes with all the hospitality trimmings expected of an establishment like Fairmont Singapore. Gamers can browse the dining and mini bar menus specially curated for a thoughtful fuel up in the midst of gaming. Guests can order from a wide selection of pizzas, burgers, charcuterie & cheese and more; as well as assorted snacks and drinks from the Esports Menu, served right to any of the suites to enjoy.

Post-game, they can also adjourn to one of the many popular restaurants in Fairmont Singapore such as Prego to enjoy a meal together. Those looking to make it a special occasion can also contact the hotel for a more personalised experience. Guests can pre-order custom cakes fashioned after gaming peripherals like controllers, keyboard, and mouse, to add a celebratory element of fun.

Fairmont Singapore’s luxury gaming suites are available to book now; opening to the public on 24th May 2022 and will be available until April 2023. Play times are from 9am to 11pm daily. Suites are available to book in 2 or 4-hour blocks only. Prices start from S$180 (RM 574), subject to 10% service charge and 7% GST.

(Images: Fairmont Singapore)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore