Hospitality group Ennismore is all set to launch Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Southeast Asia‘s first Mondrian hotel, in the first quarter of 2023.

Ennismore‘s Lion City venture is in partnership with Accor, which has a majority shareholding and 14 global brands under its name.

More about Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Mondrian Singapore Duxton is located a stone’s throw from the central business district, and promises splendid views of the city’s glittering skyline.

Already a hip enclave in its own right, the busy streets of Duxton Hill are teeming with trendy cafes, world-class eateries and bars, art galleries and independent boutiques. The entry of the brand new Mondrian Singapore Duxton adds an additional jewel to its crown.

The rooftop.

The luxury hotel features 302 guestrooms and shophouse suites, along with a larger-than-life rooftop pool and sleek restaurants and bars within the grounds to enhance your experience.

Its design draws inspiration from the heritage conservation area’s architecture, and is also incorporated with a mix of local and international modern artwork.

The Shophouse suite.

“I want Mondrian to be the beating heart of this extraordinary city, a catalyst to forge connections with like-minded people, innovators and the wild at heart,” said General Manager of Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Mr Robert C. Hauck.

The hotel is named after famed Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, whose abstract masterpieces and intriguing interpretation of the Cubist style left the world spellbound. Likewise, the hospitality brand Mondrian desires to create an extraordinary and unique aura with its energy, and bold and eccentric designs.

About the brand

The entrance.

The launch of Mondrian Singapore Duxton in Southeast Asia comes after the opening of Mondrian Seoul in Itaewon in 2020, which was its first location in the Asia Pacific region. The group also has upcoming openings in a few other locations including Bordeaux, Cannes and Australia’s Gold Coast.

(All images: Mondrian Singapore Duxton)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore