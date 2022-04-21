Live Out Your ‘Bridgerton’ Fantasies At These Opulent Hotels In England

‘Bridgerton‘ season two has given us all of the candy-coloured costumes, feathers, jewels, and Regency-era romance that made the first season rise to the top of the streaming platform in late December 2020. And it has also made us yearn for an England holiday — one where we can stay in hotels as opulent and beautiful as the places featured in the show.

While those who aren’t familiar with the Julia Quinn book series — upon which the Shonda Rhimes-produced show is based — might have been disappointed with the news of Regé-Jean Page’s starring role coming to an end, avid readers know there is much more to come for the Bridgerton family. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey, and his love interest Kate Sharma, Simone Ashley’s character, take the lead this season — bringing us along to London as well as the Bridgerton family home in the English countryside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

If you’re anything like this author, then it’s a safe bet you’ll feel the pull to book a one-way ticket to the United Kingdom after getting your Bridgerton fix. The wisteria, rolling green hills, and stately buildings are irresistible, especially in the spring. Luckily, there’s no shortage of viscount-approved places to stay in the country, including some in the midst of Bridgerton filming locations. From London’s Grosvenor Square to the cobble-stoned streets of Bath, here are the best places to stay if you want to live like a Bridgerton.

Where to find the most opulent hotels in England that’ll remind you of Bridgerton

Claridge’s, London

References to Mayfair are numerous throughout the Bridgerton book series; it’s the place to see and be seen for the ton. While the Bridgerton’s wisteria-framed London house is filmed across the Thames in Greenwich, it’s meant to be in Grosvenor Square, the largest garden square in Mayfair. Claridge’s sits just steps away from the green space, with its glamorous interiors and five-star service sure to please Queen Charlotte herself.

Brown’s Hotel, London

Brown’s Hotel lays claim as the oldest surviving hotel in London, with its doors first opening in 1837. While that date follows the Bridgerton time period by a good 20 years, it’s not hard to picture a duke or duchess enjoying a cup of tea at the storied hotel. Brown’s is also no stranger to making guests feel like royalty; both Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II have been visitors, after all. This year, the Rocco Forte property is offering a bespoke “shop like a Royal” package, where guests can experience a private tour of the Royal Family’s favourite brands and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most luxurious ateliers in the neighbourhood.

Elgin Crescent VIII and Bramerton Street II, London

Bridgerton family-sized groups can explore several of onefinestay’s palatial London properties. It’s easy to imagine Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, and Hyacinth Bridgerton taking tea in the sitting room of the regal Elgin Crescent VIII. The Notting Hill home even has a piano, if you’re interested in sharpening your musical skills for potential suitors. Bridgerton brothers Anthony, Benedict, Colin, and Gregory would appreciate the spacious, fully equipped kitchen in Bramerton Street II, a Chelsea home decked out in antiques, crystal chandeliers, and plush furnishings.

The Royal Crescent Hotel, Bath

Outside of London, there’s one destination every Bridgerton fan should have on their bucket list: Bath. The small, historic city was used as a major filming location throughout seasons one and two of the Netflix show. A familiar landmark, No. 1 Royal Crescent, stands in as the Featherington home. While the building is actually a museum, its neighbour, The Royal Crescent Hotel, has 45 rooms and suites that combine modern luxury with touches of Regency grandeur. Its position in the middle of the Royal Crescent is unbeatable; you even get a glimpse of it in Bridgerton season one.

15, Bath

No. 15, owned by the GuestHouse hotel group, sits just down the street from the Holbourne Museum, also known as Lady Danbury’s house. After you’ve checked into your room, you can promenade down Great Pulteney Street to the museum, where its cafe serves a Bridgerton high tea. The boutique hotel is housed inside several listed Georgian buildings, and the art and design details found throughout the property are iconically British, with just a touch of entertainment. A collection of colourful top hats line the hallway leading to the spa; a gallery wall of printed silhouette images is reminiscent of the fashions seen in Bridgerton.

Lucknam Park, Chippenham

In the books, the Bridgerton family country home, Aubrey Hall, is in Kent, but a game of Pall Mall can certainly be enjoyed at Lucknam Park. The five-star hotel, a 20-minute drive from Bath, is your quintessential country house: you’ll find afternoon tea, wellies, and plenty of quiet spaces to turn pages of a Julia Quinn novel. Or don your best riding gear and channel a viscount or viscountess riding a horse down the property’s picturesque tree-lined driveway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Cliveden House, Berkshire

If you’re looking for enough glitz and scandal to match the Shonda Rhimes’ sensation, look no further than Cliveden House. Its role in society has changed over the years — private home, war hospital, film location — but today it’s one of the finest, Bridgerton-esque hotels in the United Kingdom. Similar to Lucknam Park, the grounds of Cliveden resemble the setting used in the released Bridgerton season two images, and the hotel’s exterior could easily stand in as an imperial abode in the series. Pro tip: if you want to binge the entire series while feeling like royalty, book the Lady Astor or Prince of Wales suite — and order a full afternoon tea to your room.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India