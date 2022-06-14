This month, the city welcomes the opening of Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur. As the first of the brand to arrive in Malaysia, the 5-star hotel sets the bar for future establishments with its chic design and total commitment to the environment.

As you roll into the city, it would be easy to spot this lush structure amongst the concrete jungle. The verdant facade comprises 78 sky planters — totalling 13,000 square feet of plants and trees.

At the moment, the new hotel has four types of rooms ready for booking (according to the website): the Urban Deluxe Room, the Lifestyle Premier Room, the Collection Club Room, and the Collection Club Premier Room. Prices range from RM480-RM690 for these available rooms. However, there are more rooms in the works, including the Urban Suites, the Lifestyle Suites, the Signature Suites, and the most coveted of all, the awe-inspiring Parkroyal Collection Suite.

Inside, a host of amenities await, including an entire floor dedicated to holistic wellness. Here, guests are welcome to unwind at the St. Gregory Spa, loosen up at the gymnasium and fitness studio, and have all the fun in the sun at the resort-like pool.

Once you’ve checked in, you’ll find the abundant biophilic greenery from the outside transposed onto the walls and floorings of the hotel. Going a step further, Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur integrates meaningful features to ensure that the hotel is running with the good of the environment in mind. With sustainable bathroom amenities, biodegradable packaging, as well as filtered drinking water solution in every room, the hotel allows its guests to participate in living in the eco-friendly way.

There are three food and beverage venues to choose from at the Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur. At Thyme, chefs take centre stage at this culinary theatre, serving you from their live cooking stations with a stunning array of local delicacies and western cuisine created with sustainably sourced ingredients. At the Botanist Lounge and Bar, the hotel champions Malaysian fauna diversity through its design, as well as serving up innovative drinks made with local ingredients. Finally, at Skye Chill, guests can revel in the relaxing terrace lounge at night.

Just as you would expect from a location that seeks to champion eco-friendly ways of life, the F&B spots have a food-waste management system to ensure that the disposal is handled in the best way possible.

Finally, Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur is also a location for your business and event needs — with 1,664 square metres of versatile meetings and event spaces.

What’s nearby Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur:

Thanks to its central location in Bukit Bintang, guests will have access to these attractions around it: Fahrenheit 88, Lot 10 (300m) Starhill Gallery, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (500m), KLCC Park (1.3km), Suria KLCC, Petrosains, and Petronas Twin Towers(1.5km)

