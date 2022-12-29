7 Villas In Desaru Perfect For Your New Year’s Eve Parties And Getaways

This New Year’s Eve, consider getting away from the busy streets of KL and heading instead to these best villas in Desaru.
With over a few days to go, celebrating New Year’s Eve is a big deal, especially if you’re planning to get away from the hectic city with a meaningful celebration. For those living in KL, fleeing the massive crowd and the overpriced Grab ride home is particularly tempting. However, depending on your plan, staying in on New Year’s Eve can also be an enjoyable affair. Why not take the party from your living room by taking a scenic road trip to Desaru in Johor? If you’re craving a break from the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur, book a villa in Desaru and celebrate with your loved ones to make this year’s countdown to midnight one to remember.
Whether you plan on having an intimate get-together or a boisterous bash, check out our curated guide for the best accommodations that perfectly cater to small and massive groups. In case you missed it, here’s a guide to the must-see attractions in Desaru.
For a list of activities to do in Desaru, check out our guide here.
Book your stay at these villas in Desaru, Johor, for an intimate New Year’s Eve celebration:
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur
Jump To / Table of Contents
For a luxurious escape to ring in the New Year, trust Anantara Desaru Coast to deliver the best experience. Ideal for an intimate celebration for a family of four, the one-bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa evokes comfort and elegance amidst lush greenery. For those looking for a larger-scale affair designed for six, book the two-bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa. Your definition of a relaxing getaway is possible at Anantara when you get the wide deck gazebo and plunge pool to yourself. Plus, who wouldn’t want to wake up to a stunning view of Desaru beach in the mornings?
(Image credit: Anantara Desaru Coast)
Those familiar with One&Only Desaru Coast will recognise its iconic pool area and incredible collection of luxury suites.
There is one in particular that has caught our eye — the Villa One. The four-bedroom villa is everything you crave for a secluded yet festive retreat. Designed to sleep for 12 and equipped with four king beds, the villa also comes with a 27-metre private pool and a personal chef (when requested). The best part? The villa offers private access to the beach to fulfil your dream of waking up to the rhythmic sounds of the waves in the morning.
(Image credit: One&Only Desaru Coast)
Catered for a family of eight and located 10 minutes from Desaru beach, Tanjung Balau beach and Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, the four-bedroom villa is a great choice for thrill-seekers and beach bums. Once you’re done with your activities, unwind at home with a splendid home-cooked NYE meal. The villa also has a shared kitchen space and a dining area, so you can quickly whip up your abundant spread.
Sophisticated and elegant, this four-bedroom home is catered for a group of 13. Ideal for a memorable friends get-together, the space is equipped with double beds and futons for a hassle-free sleeping arrangement.
If your friends are bringing their kids along, you should be glad to know that a playground is also available within the area and is located five minutes from the villa. Plan your day wisely and take the group to Desaru Beach, which is conveniently located 10 minutes away.
Splashed in calming neutral hues and adorned with a soft wooden interior, the minimal yet cosy home is ideal for massive reunions. Catered for a party of 10, the four-bedroom home includes a single bed, a double bed, and a futon.
For those craving an intimate NYE celebration at home, whip out your cooking skills and work the BBQ grill to ring in New Years’. In addition, the house is located 20 minutes away from Desaru beach, which is fitting for a morning adventure and a sunset stroll by the beach.
Situated 10 minutes from the top tourist attractions in Desaru, this four-bedroom villa for eight is fitting for a memorable reunion with your best friends. Plan your day ahead by heading to the Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark and unwind at night with a joyous celebration for the NYE.
Don’t fret if you forget a thing or two, as the home is within 1km from mini-marts and convenience stores. For an adventure, take a 40-minute drive to Kota Tinggi Firefly park and enjoy the best view of the dazzling bugs.
A New Year’s Eve party isn’t complete without a karaoke session, and thankfully this three-bedroom villa offers the best entertainment for you and your seven best crew. The villa offers comfortable double beds in each room, with a designated kitchen, living room and dining table. If you’re craving hotpot, be sure to shop for ingredients before heading over, as the villa also provides a steamboat pot. There’s nothing quite like ringing in the new year by singing your heart out over a hot pot session.