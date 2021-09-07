W Kuala Lumpur Reopens Its Doors This September 2021

Having closed its doors temporarily in June this year, W KL hotel has plenty planned this September 2021 as it looks forward to welcoming guests once again.

You don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the myriad of eateries which have reopened in W Kuala Lumpur this September. The hotel recently announced that it is reopening its dining venues again, with proper SOPs in place of course. Taking into consideration the advice by local authorities, guests and visitors are required to display a digital vaccination certificate prior to entering the hotel premises – after having 14 or 28 days elapsed from the final vaccination shot (depending on which vaccine was administered.) Restaurants will have adequately spaced out seatings as well as proper ventilation systems in place.

Here’s some of what guests can look forward to at W Kuala Lumpur this September 2021:

Flock

The spacious all-day dining venue which showcases amazing Pan-Asian cuisine has a couple of events in store.

Sunday RETOX Brunch

The city’s favourite brunch is back – but with a little social distancing twist for the necessary safety and hygiene precautions in the ‘new norm’. Enjoy the cold seafood offerings, sushi & sashimi, antipasti plus charcuterie and cheeses, main dishes fresh off the grill as well as healthy offerings to wash off that guilt! Satiate that sweet tooth with desserts for all and more.

Happens every Sunday, from 12 – 3PM, with prices starting from RM228.00.

Under the Sea

Turn up the heat and salivate over the freshest seafood buffet at Flock. One can expect the freshest lobsters, scallops, oysters, sushi, sashimi and grilled cod and more.

Happens every alternate Thursdays, from 6.30 – 9.30PM beginning from 16 September, 2021 – priced at RM198 per adult.

WET Deck

The iconic deck at level 12, which gives you an amazing view, on top of delicious food and beverage is now accessible again! An al-fresco dining experience awaits you, featuring a playful twist of freshest locally sourced seafood and imported meats to your favourite sundowner cocktails by W Kuala Lumpur’s mixologists.

It’s open weekdays from 12 – 10PM and start at 10AM on weekends.

Yen Cantonese Restaurant

Inspired by age-old traditions, its executive Chinese chef, Weng serves up imaginative interpretations of Cantonese cuisine with a contemporary take. Dine-in safely in our Private Dining Rooms at Yen. Reservations are required, especially if you want to partake in the all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch!

Yen is open from Tuesdays to Sundays for lunch and dinner. The dim sum brunch happens on weekends, with two seatings, priced at Rm128.00.

Woobar

Enjoy an elevated afternoon tea affair at Woobar. Dine-in safely indoors or enjoy the breezy outdoors. The afternoon tea theme at Woobar, W Kuala Lumpur this September reflects the mid-autumn inspired menu which features oriental flavours, and mooncakes of course.

Afternoon tea is available Fridays to Sundays, from 3 – 5PM for RM128 per adult.

For reservations and enquiries, call +603 2786 8888 or email W Kuala Lumpur.

(All images from W Kuala Lumpur)