3 Things To Know If You Wish To Renew Your Malaysian Passport

No use for the 13th most-powerful passport in the world if it has expired; here are tips to renew your Malaysian passport.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge in the past a year and a half. From couples being forced to live apart due to international border closure to cabin fever born of the inability to travel overseas, the respite is finally granted by the Malaysian government. Citizens can now hop on a plane and quench wanderlust. Hold on, what if your passport expired? Unlike pre-pandemic where you could simply walk into the Immigration Department office unannounced and expect to obtain a new lease in an hour, things are now done a tad differently.

Here is a list of things to know if you intend to renew your Malaysian passport.

By appointment only

Strictly no walk-in. To make an appointment, you must visit the portal indicated below, select your desired office and time slot, and wait for the confirmation. While you have to bring along the existing passport and NRIC, the appointment letter issued by the Immigration Department must also be printed out. Otherwise, you will be denied entry. Don’t be alarmed that the next vacancy is at least a couple of weeks from the day you apply. And oh, wear a dark collared shirt so you can avoid putting on a one-size-fits-all jacket donned by everyone else before you.

There are plans to make the renewal process fully online in 2022.

Secure your appointment here

Online renewal

Save yourself the trouble of booking, waiting and rushing over to the venue. The Malaysian passport can be renewed online, albeit you are required to collect it in person. The most demanding task remains meeting the stringent photo requirement.

Renew online here

E-payment, no cash

The reason you might want to renew now even if you have no plans to fly in the immediate future is to take advantage of the significant savings. The fee levied on the 5-year validity for 13- and 59-year-olds is RM200. Senior citizens pay only RM100. If you are renewing your passport in person, bear in mind that only credit cards, debit cards and Touch ‘n Go e-wallet are acceptable. Cash has been outlawed. You still receive the new passport an hour after the payment has been made.

