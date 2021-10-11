Hooray! Now that interstate travel is permissible, here are some ideas for day trips for those of you living in KL and Selangor.

Except the recently stablished tourism bubble with Langkawi, not since January 2021 could anyone travel away from their state of residence in Malaysia for the purpose of leisure. Nonetheless, domestic tourism is now a privilege of fully vaccinated individuals as state borders reopen to mark the milestone attained through a relentless nationwide vaccination drive. If spending the night away from your home doesn’t appeal to you still, here is a list of day trips in the vicinity of KL and Selangor you can contemplate.

Janda Baik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiarasa Escapes Glamping (@tiarasaescapes)

Several nature retreats line the Titiwangsa mountains. These include lodging on Fraser’s Hill and Berjaya Hills. Another highland attraction on everyone’s radar in recent years is Janda Baik. With eco-tourism activities on offer, including hiking and mountain biking, Janda Baik delights with pleasantly cool weather and glamping opportunities should you wish to stay overnight.

Teluk Batik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YONG’s Photography (@yong_photoz)

While many are familiar with the beach south of the Selangor state border, in Port Dickson, here is a day trip involving the beach – arguably more rustic and unadulterated – located just north of Selangor. Across the strait from Pangkor Island, Teluk Batik is a viable alternative for those not blessed with time for a romantic getaway to the island. With the partial completion of the West Coast Expressway, the journey via the coastal route is made a breeze. You could arrive in Teluk Batik in as little as 2.5 hours from KL. Stop by Kuala Selangor or Sekinchan on the return leg for seafood dinner.

Lata Kinjang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ©Dr. Tow Photography (@towzonglin)

Conveniently located off the North-South Expressway, the famous cascading landmark a mere 1.5 hour away from KL is among the most majestic waterfalls in the country. Surrounded by lush greenery, Lata Kinjang baptises visitors in cold, pristine water year-round. Make your day trip worthwhile by pencilling in Lata Kinjang on the way home after a Sunday brunch in Ipoh. Make sure you pack the right clothing and footwear for this excursion.

Genting Highlands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreativer Klub Kuala Lumpur (@kreativerklubkl)

So near yet so far. That’s the disappointment inhabitants of the Klang Valley harboured for the mountain resort during lockdown. Just one hour away, Resorts World Genting sits on a summit after the you-shall-not-pass border. Although it is infamous for roulette wheels and slotting machines, the entertainment hub has plenty of family-friendly attractions, including the new outdoor theme park, restaurants and an outlet mall for your retail therapy.

Malacca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singapore Photographer (@_mrsugeng)

Highly dependent on tourism, the historic heart of Malacca suffered enormously during lockdown. Why not lend numerous storied businesses your support by taking a 1.5 hour trip down memory lane? From a refresher of the country’s history to satisfying your cravings for authentic Peranakan cuisine, there is plenty to do.

(Hero and feature images by Hao Pan on Unsplash)

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia KL