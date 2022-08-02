Desaru Coast Guide: Must-See Attractions For A Memorable Holiday

Known for its pristine beaches and coastal town, Desaru is a great destination to escape to if you desire a break from the bustling city and hectic schedule. If you didn’t know, in 2021, TIME Magazine named Desaru Coast as one of the World’s Greatest Places, which makes sense why it’s a top holiday destination for locals and tourists. Apart from its luxury accommodation options such as One&Only Desaru Coast, The Westin Desaru Coast and more, the town is also known for its family-friendly activities and natural attractions. Check out our guide if you’re planning a trip to Desaru soon.

Visit these attractions for a memorable trip to Desaru Coast, Johor:

Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast

Get ready to pack your bags and cool down at Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast. Ideal for families and kids, the waterpark features more than 20 wet and dry rides. There are five zones: Penawar Falls, Penawar River, Shipwreck Reef, Tidal Wave Beach and Kids Ahoy. Host a party or take your family for a mini getaway; we’re sure they’ll have a splashing good time. Visit the website for more info.

For MyKad holders, tickets are priced at RM65 (approx. SGD20) for adults, senior citizens and children, while regular tickets are priced at RM94 (approx. SGD30). To make the trip worthwhile, we suggest ordering the Splash Pass for unlimited entry to the waterpark with no blackout dates. The tickets are priced at RM245 (approx. SGD76) for adults and RM195 (approx. SGD61) for children (regular), while MyKad holders will receive great deals for adults at RM196 and RM156 for children and senior citizens.

Desaru Fruit Farm

As the best agro-tourism site in Malaysia, Desaru Fruit Farm is the best place to unwind and explore the beautiful tropical fruit land. Every adventure begins with a guided farm tour, a visit to the agriculture gallery, and a stroll to the vegetable and herb garden. Besides that, an educational talk about bees is available too. Don’t miss out on trying the local raw honey. For an adventure, you can even hop on an ATV and explore the orchards or take the kids to the petting zoo. Tickets are priced at RM30 (approx. SGD9) for adults and RM25 (approx. SGD8) per child (between 3 – 11 years old).

Book your adventure here.

Kota Tinggi Firefly Park

Located 45 minutes from Desaru, the cruise will lead you to explore the majestic mangrove trees along the riverbank as you witness the illuminating beauty of the fireflies at night. Three cruises are running daily, priced at RM20 (approx. SGD6) for adults and RM12 (approx. SGD4) for children. The first cruise departs at 7.30 pm, the second at 8.30 pm and the other at 9.30 pm. We recommend booking the 7.30 pm slot as it is the best time to view the lightning bugs.

Book your adventure here.

Desaru Ostrich Farm

Priced at RM20 (approx. SGD6) per person, Desaru Ostrich Farm is a fascinating way to get up close with the beautiful creatures. Fun fact: the Desaru Ostrich Farm owns more than 200 ostriches. As one of the giant ostrich farms in Malaysia, it’s an excellent place for kids to learn and explore the grounds as some animals roam freely. Don’t worry; you’re allowed to take pictures. Situated 25 minutes from the beach, the farm provides an educational tour of the ostriches as they take you around the grounds. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can feed them by paying RM2 and ride on them too.

Els Club Desaru Coast

Famed for its outstanding course with stunning views, the Els Club Desaru Coast is a dream layout for every golfer. There are two courses to explore: Ocean and Valley. Get ready to tee off at these scenic golf courses designed by the four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major champion Vijay Singh. Highlights include the Ocean Course for its breathtaking view overlooking the South China Sea and 9-hole courses. What’s amazing is that each layout takes inspiration from famous link courses across the UK. Golf packages are available if you’re planning to play and stay at your desired hotel.

Ocean Course:

Operating hours: 7.30am to dusk.

Rates: RM310 (approx. SGD96)(Monday to Friday) and RM350 (approx. SGD108) (Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

Valley Course:

Operation hours: Thursday to Sunday from 8.30am to 5pm (last tee off at 2 pm)

Rates: RM380 (approx. SGD118)(Thursday to Friday) and RM400 (approx. SGD124) (Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

Teluk Sengat Crocodile Farm

Another attraction in Desaru Coast is nestled in Seluk Sengat, Kota Tinggi, the conservation reserve is known for housing around 1,000 saltwater crocodiles of various sizes and ages. Explore the breeding and cement ponds as the friendly staff provide educational facts about the magical creatures. If you’re lucky, stick around for the feeding time. Besides that, crocodiles with disabilities are cared for at the farm as they strive to provide a safe space for the animals.

Ticket prices: RM8 (approx. SGD2) (adults) and RM4 (approx. SGD1) (children).

How to get to Desaru Coast, Johor:

From Kuala Lumpur, take a four-hour drive to Desaru Coast via the North-South Expressway. Another option is to book a 45-minute flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) to Senai International Airport with an additional 45-minute drive to Desaru Coast.

Book on airasia

If you’re arriving from Singapore, take a ferry ride from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal. The two-way return tickets for the Desaru Coast Ferry will cost SGD 118. Book your ticket here.

(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Cory Bjork; featured image credit: Facebook/Desaru Coast)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur