Vietnam is quickly becoming a top destination for golf lovers, with its stunning scenery and world-class golf courses. In 2018, it was even named Asia’s best golf destination at the World Golf Awards. If you’re looking for the best golf courses in Vietnam, you’re in luck.

There are plenty of options to choose from, each with its own unique challenges and breathtaking views. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Vietnam has something to offer every golf enthusiast.

The best golf courses in Vietnam to test your golfing prowess

Hoiana Shores Golf Club





This award-winning golf course has earned a spot in the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia. It is set against a magnificent coastline and unspoiled natural terrain. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., it was the first course of its kind in Asia. With 18 holes that are both challenging and rewarding, golfers of all levels can enjoy a thrilling links golf experience. For golf enthusiasts, this is a must-play course and an unmissable experience when visiting Vietnam. And when you’re done for the day, the 6,000 square metre clubhouse awaits.

Address: Duy Xuyên District, Quảng Nam

The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip











Ranked among the best layouts in the world, The Bluffs is arguably Greg Norman’s (a retired pro golfer who’s also the course’s designer) best work yet. With towering sand dunes set against the seaside, this course is as much a test for even the pros as it is a sight to behold. Once you reach the zenith of the course (located on the 15th green), you will be enraptured by the view—a 360-degree view of the course that’s surrounded by national forest.

Address: Ven Biển, Phước Thuận, Xuyên Mộc, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu

Laguna Golf Lang Co









Speaking of being surrounded by nature, Laguna Golf Lang Co is perhaps the best golf course in Vietnam if you’re seeking to get away from it all. Nestled amongst trees, rice paddies, streams, mountains, and the ocean, you will be more than rejuvenated after a game here. A little over an hour’s drive away from Danang Airport, it is designed by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo of the UK. While it’s not necessarily a links course, the routing and the salt air definitely will transport you to the British Isles.

Address: Lộc Vĩnh, Phú Lộc, Thua Thien Hue

Ba Na Hills Golf Club

Designed by the former world number one Luke Donald, this golf course is his first foray into the world of course design. Having conquered many a challenging course himself, he set out to create an exacting course that calls for a variety of approach shots. From undulations to significant elevation changes, the course will have you switching up tactics—including pulling those you hadn’t considered before.

Address: Bà Nà – Suối Mơ, Hòa Vang, Da Nang

BRG Kings Island Golf Resort







In 2022, this spot has clinched the title of the third-best course in Vietnam at the Asian Golf Awards. Located in northern Vietnam, it comprises of three courses, offering 55 holes of world-class golfing experience. Less than an hour drive’s from Hanoi, it’s a nice getaway from town while still having great accessibility to the city. As one of the best golf courses in Vietnam, its Kings Course includes a Jack Nickaus II Signature 55th hole which is played from an elevated waterfall tee.

Address: Sơn Tây, Hanoi

FLC Quy Nhon

Overlooking the glorious Nhon Ly beach and the South China Sea, the FLC Quy Nhon course is a 36-hole facility that debuted in 2016. To this day, it remained one of the best golf courses in Vietnam yet. With both ocean and mountain courses up for play, visitors can indulge in an entire day’s golfing. There are several signature holes here, where golfers can sharpen their teeing prowess.

Address: Khu 4, Bãi biển, Cát Tiến, Thành phố Qui Nhơn, Bình Định

Sky Lake Golf Club









This semi-private golf club is only 45 minutes away from Hanoi. Surrounded by mountains, golfing here will be a feast for the eyes. Designed by Korean architect Ahn Moon Hwan of Bori Golf Design, the 36-hole course can be an uphill challenge for even the most expert of players. The Lake course is privatised, but travellers are privy to the Sky course, which is open to the public.

Address: Đ. Hồ Chí Minh, Chương Mỹ, Hà Nội

BRG Da Nang











Course designer Greg Norman imbues his Midas touch at the BRG Da Nang again, and this time it’s in collaboration with lead architect Harley Kruse. Here, the signature hole is the 16th at the Dunes, where players get to take in the East Sea and Cham Islands.

Address: Trường Sa, Hoà Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng

Featured image credit: The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip; Hero image credit: Hoiana

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia