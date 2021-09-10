Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the eight-floor new visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, has officially opened in the heart of Scotland’s capital city.

Scotch whisky fans will want to check out the new Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh when borders reopen. The new visitor centre not only pays homage to the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, but it also serves as an ideal place for visitors to discover the many facets surrounding the beloved tipple.

You can imagine that Johnnie Walker Princes Street may be akin to Disneyland for whisky aficionados. And you’re not wrong. Diageo reportedly spent £185million for this unique attraction, which is the centrepiece of the brand’s investment towards Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. It stands as the largest single investment programme of its kind.

Reportedly Diageo spent four and a half years planning and building this new visitor centre. It is designed to not just offer an immersive experience focused on Scotch, but also to celebrate Scotland’s remarkable heritage.

Here, visitors can discover incredible skilled whisky-makers and some truly remarkable spirits. Above all else, it is designed to engage new generations of consumers in the magic of Scotch whisky. And assuredly they have the means and space to do just that.

A Place To Discover Scotch Whisky

Johnnie Walker Princes Street spreads over eight-floors covering 71,500 sq ft of space. Nestled in the heart of Scotland’s capital city, it takes the concept of personalisation to a scale never before seen in a global drinks visitor experience.

Visitors on the Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour tour will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate. To give you an idea, there are more than 800 flavour combinations available in the innovative dispensation systems. Technically, you can visit the centre every day for more than two years and not have the same experience twice.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street employs over 150 diverse and talented new employees. Speaking 23 languages between them, will bring to life the 200-year story for guests. For whisky aficionados looking to discover unique whisky casks, they can discover a treasure trove in the centre’s cellar.

The building – formerly a traditional department store for almost 100 years – will contain a state-of-the-art experiential retail space. Here, shoppers can select from rare and exclusive whiskies, fill their own bottles and have them personalised.

The centre is crowned by two world-class rooftop bars and a terrace with breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline. The Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar is well-stocked with 150 different whiskies. One can also check-out the 1820 cocktail bar where drinks are paired with a carefully curated menu sourced from, and representing in culinary form, the four corners of Scotland.

Adding to that, the centre opens its doors with a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction. The building includes roof terrace planters to provide herbs for garnishes and infusions for drinks, a sedum roof covering and bird boxes to encourage biodiversity.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is now opened to the public. Tickets for tours start from £25 (around RM 143) per person, including a 90-minute tour and three personalised Scotch whisky samples. For more information check out the visitor centre here.

(Images: Diageo)