If you can’t decide which Disney park to visit, the entertainment giant has put together a plan to make things easier for you. Now you can fly around the world in 24 days with a first-ever adventure joyride by Disney on a private jet.

‘Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure’ is going to be a thrilling experience for 75 ultimate Disney fans who are obsessed with the cartoons and characters created by the entertainment conglomerate. Besides getting VIP access to the parks and visiting iconic Disney resorts in places such as California, Tokyo and Paris, there are other super exciting highlights that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Here are all the details about the private jet world tour offered by Disney

The itinerary

The trip includes stops at all the 12 Disney theme parks as well as trips to three additional stunning places — The Taj Mahal in Agra, India, the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, and Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

The Disney website mentions that the “bucket list adventure” will also give flyers a “rare opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch,” which was founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas near San Francisco. The trip will also take guests on exclusive tours of the LucasFilm campus, Walt Disney Studios and safaris in Kilimanjaro.

That is not all. Guests will be taken on a private cruise and dinner in Hong Kong, as well as given a tour of the secret kitchen that whips up the most delectable food that is served at all Disney destinations across the globe.

The website also mentions, “You’ll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximise your time in each destination.”

Adventure dates to mark

The Disney private jet world tour will commence on 9 July 2023 and end on 1 August 2023. Early bird bookings, for guests who have already been on previous Disney trips, begin on 20 June 2022 and will be open to the public from 28 June.

Crew and staff on board

To make things even more grand and luxurious, guests will be accompanied by experts and staff who will guide them at every point and “provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit,” the website states.

Disney ‘leaders’ and ‘Imagineers’ will also be there to guide visitors. Cultural experts and other ‘surprise guests’ will join to make the world tour an unforgettable experience.

Cost of the trip

The USD 109,995 (S$152,500) cost per person is stated for twin sharing, while those travelling solo will have to pay a surcharge of at least USD 10,995. The airfares to Los Angeles, while embarking on the trip and from Orlando, on the return leg are not included.

The minimum age for travelling on this trip is 12. However, the brochure mentions a ‘suggested age’ of 14 years. Discounts do not apply to children.

(Main and feature image credit: Adventures by Disney)