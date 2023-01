There’s murder, a star-studded cast, and the breathtaking backdrop of a Greek island, but one of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s stand-out highlights is undeniably Miles Bron’s high-tech mansion, which is an actual location. Read on to find out more about the Greek mansion featured in Netflix’s Glass Onion.

The start of the new year — when not much is happening just yet — gives us just the right excuse to snuggle and cosy up in our blankets like couch potatoes, followed by binge-watching some of our favourite shows with our fam jam. Having said that, have you ever been lured into planning a vacation after catching a TV series or film that’s set in a beautiful locale? For us, there’s a place we’d love to visit right now — the gorgeous Greek mansion in Glass Onion. The movie, which released on Netflix on December 23 2022, stars Daniel Craig as famous detective Benoit Blanc and is centred on a murder mystery unfolding on a luxurious beach island. It was filmed at Villa 20 at Amanzoe, Porto Heli, Greece.

All you need to know about Villa 20 at Amanzoe

The masterpiece of Amanzoe’s villas is the Acropolis-inspired Villa 20. Created in harmony with the surrounding landscape, the villa cascades down a hillside in six tiers of sculpture-dotted fragrant gardens. It features nine bedrooms and six private pools, a 650 square-metre spa, combining elegant indoor-outdoor living and space to sleep up to 18 guests. Scattered with Unesco-protected ruins, the beach-fringed Peloponnese has been at the heart of Greek culture for millennia.

Resting on the east coast of the Peloponnese near Porto Heli, Amanzoe is a modern-day Acropolis from which 360-degree views encompass olive groves and the Aegean sea. Cabanas, pavilions, and villas all offer private pools with stunning views and fragrant gardens, whilst speedboats await at the beach to zip between nearby islands.

The venue is ideal for events and celebrations, or simply an escape with enough room for the whole family. Amanzoe, Villa 20 even has its very own Greek taverna serviced by the villa’s chef and host, who bring Aman’s intuitive service into what feels like one’s very own private home. So, if the above is enough to lure you into the beauty of Amanzoe, Villa 20, get your calendars out, pack your bags and get ready to have the time of your lives.

(Main and Featured images: Villa 20)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India