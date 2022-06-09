A Guide To Getting Travel Insurance With Covid Coverage In Malaysia

If you’re headed somewhere for a vacation soon, you may want to consider buying travel insurance that includes Covid coverage in Malaysia.

Although travel restrictions have eased, it’s still a wise idea to remain cautious when going abroad. Covid-19 is still out there, and every country has different rules for quarantine and healthcare when it comes to the virus.

The last thing you want to happen when you’re on holiday is to catch Covid-19, but if you do, it will give you and your family peace of mind to know that you’re covered by insurance. While travel insurance pre-pandemic was seen as a luxury that some travellers never bothered with, it’s no longer an option for most of us in 2022.

We’ve seen firsthand how pandemics can affect travel severely when borders suddenly closed in 2020. Besides medical coverage, buying travel insurance with Covid coverage can also save the day if you’re stuck abroad. Covid-19 coverage often includes evacuation (if needed), travel cancellation coverage, quarantine allowances, and more.

It can be daunting and overwhelming to browse through policies to find the best travel insurance with Covid coverage. Therefore, we’ve put together this easy guide for you to refer to when making your travel plans. Stay safe!

Here is your guide to buying travel insurance with Covid coverage in Malaysia:

Tune Protect

Tune Protect’s Travel Easy insurance gives travellers total peace of mind abroad, with Covid-19 coverage ((both individual and family) for medical expenses, quarantine allowance, trip cancellation and more. The company offers two plans for travellers to choose from, the COVID Plus Plan and COVID Lite Plan. Take note that Covid coverage only applies to international travel, and does not include domestic travel within Malaysia.

AIG Malaysia

AIG Malaysia offers comprehensive travel insurance protection that includes Covid coverage for you to fully enjoy your trip. If you are diagnosed with Covid-19 while abroad, you will receive coverage including Medical and Emergency Evacuation & Repatriation Expenses up to RM700,000, Travel Cancellation, Travel Curtailment and Quarantine Allowance benefits (applicable to Basic, Standard or Deluxe Plan only).

Etiqa

Etiqa offers a number of travel insurance and takaful plans that cover Covid-19 expenses. The TripCare 360 Insurance plan includes coverage for COVID-19, travel delays, loss of baggage, medical emergencies and other travel inconveniences. There is also a specific insurance plan for travelling to Singapore. The SingBorder Travel Insurance offers Covid-19 coverage for those visiting Singapore, hospitalisation benefit of up to RM100,000, and more.

Berjaya Sompo Insurance

Berjaya Sompo’s SOMPO TravelSafe Travel Insurance ensures that you can travel internationally or domestically with peace of mind. You’ll be provided with comprehensive travel protection up to RM500,000, as well as coverage against Covid-19 related complications. Choose from three plans depending on your needs, Elite A, B, or C.

