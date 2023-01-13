Home > Travel > Travel Guides > Henley Passport Index 2023: Japan Has World’s Most Powerful Passport; Malaysia Places 14th
Travel

By Shrestha Purkayastha, Jan 13 2023 2:00 pm

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its quarterly report of the most powerful passports for 2023. For the fifth consecutive year, the Japanese Passport has acquired the title of the World’s Most Powerful Passport with the holders having visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to 193 countries. The Malaysian passport dropped one spot to 14th place, giving its holders visa-free access to 179 countries.

The Henley Passport Index is the administrative and authentic ranking of all the passports of the world. The index is based on confidential data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is the most definite and biggest travel information database.

Henley Passport Index: Japanese Passport holders have visa-free access to 193 countries

World's Most Powerful Passports
With countries all over the world opening their borders as the threat of COVID-19 subsides, global travel has amounted to 75% (according to the Henley Passport Index) of the pre-pandemic level. The rush of travellers has been multiplying at an exponential rate lately. For the year 2023, Asian countries have topped the list released by the Henley Passport Index with Japan achieving the first position, followed by Singapore and South Korea in the second position, and Germany along with Spain acquiring the third position.

Book Your Stay In Japan

World’s most powerful passports

Japanese Passport Henley Passport Index
Singapore and South Korea passport holders can have visa-free access to a sum of 192 countries. While Germany and Spain passport holders can have visa-free access to 190 countries. Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg share the fourth position with visa-free access to 189 countries. Whereas, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, and Sweden attained the fifth position where passport holders of these countries have access to 188 countries without having a prior visa.

Book Your Stay In Singapore

India, in the current Henley Passport Index, landed at the 85th position with visa-free access to 59 countries including Egypt, Madagascar, Vietnam and Sri Lanka among others.

The index ranks 199 passports and 227 travel destinations

The Henley Passport Index rates a total of 199 passports and 227 destinations and basis the list, the number of destinations their holders can have access to without having the need for a visa is decided.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India & South Asia

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the 10 most powerful passports?

Answer: Following are the top 10 most powerful passports under the latest report released by the Henley Passport Index: 1. Japan 2. Singapore and South Korea 3. Germany and Spain 4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg 5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden 6. France, Ireland, Portugal and the UK 7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the US 8. Australia, Canada, Malta and Greece 9. Hungary and Poland 10. Lithuania and Slovakia

Question: Which country ranked top in the Henley Passport Index 2022?

Answer: Japan topped the list of the world's most powerful passports in the Henley Passport Index released in 2022.

Question: Which country ranked top in the Henley Passport Index 2023?

Answer: For the fifth consecutive year, the Japanese Passport has acquired the title of the World’s Most Powerful Passport.

Question: What is Malaysia's rank in the Henley Passport Index?

Answer: Malaysia is in the 14th position in the Henley Passport Index released in 2023.

Question: What are the top 5 strongest passports?

Answer: These are the top 5 strongest passports: 1. Japan 2. Singapore and South Korea 3. Germany and Spain 4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg 5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden

Question: What are the top 5 most powerful passports in the world?

Answer: These are the top 5 most powerful passports: 1. Japan 2. Singapore and South Korea 3. Germany and Spain 4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg 5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden

Shrestha Purkayastha
