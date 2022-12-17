Sacred Splendour: The Most Beautiful Churches In The World

St. Basil's Cathedral Moscow, Russia

St. Basil’s Cathedral is a colourful onion-shaped, nine-domed tower cathedral. It was built in memory of the Russian victory over the khanates of Kazan and Astrakhan. While each cathedral is built with red bricks, the foundations of the building are constructed of white stone. St. Basil’s was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990 for being one of the biggest buildings in Russia, featuring a wide range of architectural styles such as Tudor, Victorian, Modern, Russian Orthodox, Art nouveau, Byzantine and Gothic. It features various artistic creations like oil paintings, frescoes, portraits and landscapes as well. The cathedral is situated close to the State Historical Museum, Museum of Patriotic War of 1812 and Chambers of the Romanov Boyars where you can explore the history of Russia and St. Basil’s.

Location: Red Square, Moscow

Timings: Wednesday to Monday, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; closed on Tuesdays.

(Image credit: Дмитрий Трепольский/Pexels)