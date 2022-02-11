NRC Proposes To Reopen Borders For All International Visitors From 1 March

Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) has proposed to reopen the country’s borders completely to foreign visitors as early as 1 March 2022, without mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. NRC Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement on 8 February 2022 at a press conference.

Read on to know about the COVID-19 rules and restrictions

COVID-19 screenings

Muhyiddin clarified visitors will still have to undergo COVID-19 screening tests on arrival as well as before departure. This will be carried out in accordance with the nation’s Ministry of Health. He also said that the borders must be opened strategically after assessing ground realities.

Who will be given entry?

According to a report by Today, when Muhyiddin was asked about which countries will be allowed, he stated there will be no exceptions and visitors from all over the world will be allowed to enter Malaysia.

The country’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that since the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present in almost all countries, there is no point in being selective about who should be allowed.

Other COVID-19 rules and restrictions

The NRC Chairman said that all further details will be formulated by the Health Ministry. Preemptive measures, specific conditions, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and details regarding the on arrival and pre-departure PCR tests will be announced in due course of time.

Economic recovery

Muhyiddin is confident that a systemic and strategic reopening of the border is a necessary step to revive the country’s economy. Since a major part of the revenue generated depends on tourism and tourism-related sectors, the step becomes crucial in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic-battered economy.

He further said, “By doing so, the country’s recovery process will be accelerated, where the investors can come, international tourists can visit and subsequently revive our tourism and aviation industries.”

Talks in Malaysia on reopening the borders

Discussions on reopening the border have been underway since November 2021 when the NRC proposed to open the country’s doors to foreign visitors from 1 January 2022. However, the date was being pushed indefinitely because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Owing to the pandemic and the national lockdown, Malaysia’s borders have been kept largely closed to incoming tourists since March 2020. Few exceptions were made for homebound businessmen, students and permanent residents.