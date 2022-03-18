5 Private Islands In Malaysia To Consider For Your Next Beach Escape

Most beaches in Malaysia are lovely.

However, there’s nothing quite like a private island with a secluded beach where you can truly relax away from the crowd. Malaysia, being a tropical country, is home to many beautiful islands.

Some of the more popular tourist locations include Penang, Pulau Redang, Langkawi, and Pulau Tioman. These are just some of the popular beach destinations that are packed with both tourists and locals all year round. However, there are also plenty of private islands around Malaysia that many aren’t aware of, even to the locals.

Safe to say, many of these private islands around Malaysia are hidden gems; a treasure that’s just waiting to be found. These private islands make for a desirable destination for many travellers. Whether it’s with friends, family, or loved ones, know that the island can accommodate all comfortably.

Many of these private islands are untouched oases. There are only a handful of activities one can partake in like snorkelling, diving, or just lounging by its white sandy beaches. If it’s tranquility you seek when on holiday, consider exploring these untouched private islands.

Read on to discover these private islands around Malaysia to help you plan your next beach getaway: