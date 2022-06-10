Living a luxurious life is not only about owning private jets or throwing opulent parties. Having one’s own private island for a lavish escape is perhaps another level of extravagance that most of us can only dream of attaining.

The rich and famous are among those lucky enough to possess something so indulgent. Celebrities like Mel Gibson, Pamela Anderson or Johnny Depp, visit their private islands a few times annually. However, others such as Shakira and Leonardo DiCaprio invest millions to fulfil their dreams of developing their exclusive properties into luxury hotels or resorts for welcoming guests or celebrity friends, from all over the world.

Take a look at some of the private islands owned by prominent celebrities that you can include in your itinerary.

Here are some gorgeous private islands owned by celebrities

Richard Branson – Necker Island

The Virgin Atlantic founder owns Necker Island, one of the most stunning and luxurious properties located in the British Virgin Islands.

Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Ronnie Wood and Barack Obama have visited the Caribbean paradise, which offers ultimate views of the white sandy beaches, exotic wildlife and a chance to indulge in spectacular dining experiences. Add to it, the interesting events and activities, hosted here.

You can stay in Balinese style houses with your own private pool and enjoy endless views of the sparkling blue Caribbean sea and surrounding coral reefs.

The British tycoon purchased the island for USD 180,000 in 1979 and reportedly spent USD 10 million to transform it into a gorgeous luxury hotel.

With the capacity to accommodate up to 34 guests per night, you can rent the entire Necker island for any special occasion throughout the year or book a room during the exclusive ‘Celebration Weeks.’

To reach this marvellous island, you can take a boat or helicopter from Tortola, Virgin Gorda or St. Thomas.

Mel Gibson – Mago Island

Mago Island is one of the largest private islands in Fiji, South Pacific, that is owned by the famous actor-director. He bought the island for approximately USD 15 million, just after the release of his successful film, Passion of the Christ (2004), as per Forbes.

While the mesmerising island is not open to the public, Gibson runs a private cattle farm and partakes in other farming and fishing projects in an attempt to preserve its natural state. A few caretakers have been employed to maintain Mago Island.

According to Unique Properties, the Japanese corporation that sold the volcanic property to Gibson, it is “fringed entirely by protective reefs, powder-white beaches, and turquoise lagoons.” Interestingly, many tropical fruits, vegetables and other flora grow abundantly due to the fertile, volcanic soil found there.

David Copperfield – Musha Cay

Another Caribbean island to look out for, belongs to David Copperfield. According to Forbes, the master illusionist spent USD 50 million, to acquire a group of 11 islands around Musha Cay, in 2006.

With another investment of USD 30 million, he turned the entire property into an ultra-luxurious resort called ‘The Islands of Copperfield Bay.’ The resort has five private villas, an outdoor theatre and an on-call staff service available anytime.

While only one group of 12 guests can stay each night, they can exclusively enjoy the views of 40 private beaches along with other amenities such as tennis courts, global cuisine and speedboats. You can even request a private firework show to celebrate any special occasion.

Some of the A-list faces seen holidaying here include Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jim Carrey and John Travolta. Also, weddings of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem — as well as Google co-founder Sergey Brin — were held in Musha Cay.

This private escapade is only 90 minutes from Miami and can be reached by flights from New York or Miami. Alternatively, you can even take a private or commercial jet from Chicago and reach Georgetown, Great Exuma. From there, book a charter flight or take a boat to Copperfield Bay’s private airstrip.

Johnny Depp – Little Hall’s Pond Cay

Word has it that Johnny Depp fell for the pristine Bahamas while shooting for one of his films, which made him purchase one of the Exuma chain of islands in 2004, Little Hall’s Pond Cay, for USD 3.6 million, as per Forbes.

The secluded haven hosts lush vegetation, six snow-white beaches and a lagoon surrounded by palm trees. Depp has named two of the beaches ‘Gonzo’ and ‘Brando’, as a tribute to his mentors, Hunter Thompson and Marlon Brando, while the rest are named after his family members.

More so, Little Hall’s Pond Cay connects with the rest of the world through a small landing stage, made for Depp’s yacht and does not have any network connectivity.

Shakira – Bonds Cay Island

Way back in 2011, Shakira teamed up with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz and purchased this gorgeous white-sand fringed island in The Bahamas.

Bonds Coy was bought for USD 16 million, according to People, with the aim to make it an eco-friendly, carbon neutral, luxury holiday escapade for musicians and artists.

With almost an hour’s flight from Miami, the island has five beaches which includes a private cove beach, apart from several private coves, art galleries and luxury hotels.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Blackadore Caye Island

In 2005, The Wolf of Wall Street actor DiCaprio bought the Blackadore Caye island for USD 1.75 million. While the aim is to convert the island into a ‘wellness-focused, luxury eco-resort’, the development is still in the preliminary stages due to protest from Belize locals and fishermen.

As per its official website, Blackadore Caye, A Restorative Island is described as “one of the world’s most exclusive island retreats, located in beautiful Belize behind the world’s second largest barrier reef.”

Furthermore, the resort will focus on “health, wellness and sustainability, off-the-grid ‘living homes’- a research station on climate change and habitat impacts, leading restoration programs and more.”

Pamela Anderson – Island off Dubai coast

In order to win back Pamela Anderson, ex-husband Tommy Lee purchased and gifted her a private island, off the coast of Dubai.

While Anderson wanted to turn it into an eco-friendly resort, there has been no development as yet. So, it is safe to assume that she is keeping the island to herself.

Other famous actors who have their own private islands include Tyler Perry, who bought the White Bay Cay in The Bahamas to fly his private plane. Even Steven Spielberg has two islands in Madeira Archipelago, off the coast of Portugal. Also, George Clooney and wife Amal Alamuddin have a large English mansion on a private island situated on Thames river and have remodelled it by adding an indoor pool, home cinema, a private boathouse and a glass house.

It is to be noted that the famous couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who used to own a private island in The Bahamas, listed the property for sale in 2021 for USD 35 million.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Necker Island/ Virgin Limited Edition)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia