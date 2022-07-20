Private Jet Charter In Malaysia: How Much It Costs And How to Book One

How many times have you seen business tycoons and other eminent personalities make a grand entry with private jets and secretly wanted to experience it at least once in your lifetime? Well, here’s all you need to know about booking a private jet charter in Malaysia, including cost and which one is best suited for you.

Malaysia is one of the largest growing economies among the ASEAN countries. Hence, its capital city, Kuala Lumpur, sees a lot of commercial and charter flights operating every day. Such is its high requirement that the Kuala Lumpur International Airport has become a major seat to operate these charter flights.

Private charter flights are equipped with all the modern amenities that can make your journey effortless and absolutely comfortable. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for such flights saw an unprecedented rise as flyers preferred safety and minimal people on board, even if that required them to shell out some extra bills. Moreover, booking luxurious private jet charters is not as difficult as it may sound.

Here’s all you need to know about how to charter private jets in Malaysia and what it costs

Amenities of a private jet charter

Before hopping on to a private jet charter, one should know what it offers. These flights are small aircraft, with four to 18 seats on average, which are solely used for personal use and are not a part of any regular airline schedule. These private jet charter flights do not have other regular passengers and can be used to visit both domestic and international destinations.

Offering premium luxury services like customised food options, personal staff, lounge areas, large leg rooms and spacious interiors, these charter light jets offer comfortable flying options.

Since they operate differently from regular airlines, their passengers mostly include celebrities or people who can splurge for a luxury trip and watch the clouds float by. Certain charter services also help to airlift critical patients and transport them to airports or medical facilities.

Why opt for a private jet charter in Malaysia?

Malaysia is a melting pot of cultures in Southeast Asia, and the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur has offices of top companies; high-end brands also have flagship stores here. When it comes to luxury businesses, this city is hard to ignore, and private jet charter services is an important component of it.

Additionally, the nation boasts gorgeous landscapes. Malaysia is separated into two parts by the South China Sea. While Peninsular Malaysia occupies the major portion of the area, bordering Thailand and Singapore, East Malaysia, comprising the states of Sarawak and Sabah, lies next to Brunei and Indonesia. Thus, private jet charter services become a convenient option to reach the heart of such incredible locales, without the hassles of waiting at airports.

However, it doesn’t always mean that one has to travel long distances to avail a charter flight. If you are looking for a bird’s-eye view of the city, renting private premium helicopters can be equally thrilling. In Kuala Lumpur, you can see the Petronas Twin Towers, Lake Gardens, historic temples, and much more. Penang is another popular island, which is teeming with adventure activities and beautiful sightseeing. Its capital, George Town, has a cultural milieu of lively beaches, oriental temples and narrow alleys, which makes it a perfect stop for a private jet tour.

Other popular private jet destinations in Malaysia include Ipoh, Miri, Alor Setar, Kuantan, Cameron Highlands, Perhentian Islands, Melaka, Langkawi Arch, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

Airports to book private jet charters and their costs

Malaysia’s private jet operators have complete operational control over the luxury tourism sector and offer bespoke solutions for your flying requirements. Flexible timings, innumerable routes and faster commuting make them an ideal option for a holiday.

Though the Kuala Lumpur International Airport serves as the main airport in Malaysia, it is recommended to fly to Kota Kinabalu International Airport or Langkawi International Airport for easy access to beaches. Other airports in and around the country where you can avail private jet charter services are Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Kuala Lumpur; Genting Airport, Genting; Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh; Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport, Kuantan and Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport, Pekanbaru, Indonesia.

From light jets and helicopters to heavy jets, turboprop airliners and VIP planes, almost every private aircraft operator provides luxury rides to popular destinations from Kuala Lumpur that might suit your liking.

On average, the fare starts at USD 2,200 (approximately RM 9,718) for a very light jet carrying two to four people and can cost over USD 23,000 (RM 101, 592 approximately) for a VIP airliner accommodating 16 to 50 heads.

One can also fly into Malaysia in private jets from almost any place in the world like Tel Aviv, London and Paris.

How to charter a private jet in Malaysia

Booking a private jet from Kuala Lumpur for short and long distances is quite easy. You can either contact your travel agents or get in touch with an aircraft operator in Malaysia to get a quote.

Some companies offering private jet charter in Malaysia are:

Paramount Business Jets — offering light and heavy jets, airliners and helicopters.

Air Charter Service — offering air taxis, air ambulances, private jets and executive airliners.

Prince Jets — offering heavy, midsize and light jets and helicopters.

Monarch Air Group — offering different kinds of jets and helicopter services.

Evojets — offering medical flights, cargo charter and pet-friendly private flights.

(Main image credit: Shubhadeep Das/ @roadsidepagal/ Unsplash; Feature Image credit: Jakob Rosen/ @jakobnoahrosen/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur