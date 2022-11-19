Home > Travel > Travel Guides > Qatar Etiquette: All the Do’s And Don’ts When You’re Visiting The Country
Qatar Etiquette: All the Do’s And Don’ts When You’re Visiting The Country
Qatar Etiquette: All the Do’s And Don’ts When You’re Visiting The Country

Nov 19 2022

Home to gleaming skyscrapers and luxury shopping malls, FIFA World Cup host Qatar is also a conservative country deeply attached to its customs and traditions — which is why we’ve put together an etiquette guide that’ll be handy if you’re planning to visit.

Here are some of the cultural conventions football fans should know when visiting the gas-rich Gulf emirate, which, like other Arab nations, prides itself on its hospitality.

A Qatar etiquette guide for FIFA World Cup season and beyond

Greetings and handshakes

In public places, it is customary to stand up when greeting others, particularly the elderly, as a sign of respect.

When men are greeting Qatari women, it is best to wait for them to take the lead before reaching for a handshake. Some prefer to avoid physical contact with members of the opposite sex, often for religious reasons. By the same token, Qatari men might not always offer a handshake when meeting women.

qatar etiquette fifa world cup
Qatar is a conservative country, which is why it’s important to observe certain etiquette if you’re visiting during the FIFA World Cup or beyond. (Image: Micha Brandli/ Unsplash)

Instead of a handshake, Qataris often place their right hand over their heart as a warm gesture of greeting.

Public displays of affection, including kissing, should largely be avoided. Holding hands, however, is generally accepted.

While use of English is ubiquitous in a country that is 90 percent expat, a knowledge of basic Arabic greetings and expressions of gratitude is greatly appreciated by Qataris.

Shoes off

If you are lucky enough to be invited into a Qatari home, remember to take off your shoes before entering the house. When sitting with your legs crossed — in any setting — it is considered rude if the soles of the feet are facing the host.

It is common for Qataris to eat by hand from large communal plates placed on the floor — a dining etiquette that dates back to Bedouin desert culture.

And it is important to accept offerings by Qatari hosts, as turning them down could be taken as an offence.

Coffee culture

Qatar shares the Gulf passion for Arabic coffee, which is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron.

The yellowy, tea-like brew is poured out of traditional, long-spouted “dallah” pots into miniature cups and often served with dates. The dallah, a cultural symbol across much of the Gulf region, is even erected as a monument in public spaces.

When served to guests, it is customary for hosts to try the coffee first, to test for taste.

Guests must always drink with their right hand. The coffee keeps coming until you wave your cup to signal you have had your fill.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main image: Ivan Pisarenko/ AFP; Featured image: Micha Brandli/ Unsplash)

