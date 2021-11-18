Imagine a 274-night adventure around the globe, covering 60 countries. Royal Caribbean is making it happen with an epic cruise that will set sail this December.

Covering all seven continents and more than 60 countries, “the most epic world cruise ever to set sail” will stop at over 150 destinations. The round trip, which begins in Miami, US, also includes stops at 11 wonders of the world, including Argentina’s Iguazú Falls, Jordan’s Petra, Peru’s Machu Picchu and India’s Taj Mahal.

The Ultimate World Cruise will see Serenade of the Seas set sail on 10 December 2023, before returning to Miami on 10 September, 2024.

Designed to enthral its passengers, Serenade of the Seas offers perfect panoramic views of the oceans and lands a journey encompasses. Apart from enjoying these scenic vistas, one can also play on the mini-golf green or just relax by the poolside. The ship also boasts some amazing restaurants to satiate the taste buds of guests.

The Ultimate World Cruise promises to whisk its guests away to exotic places. Be it tasting the cuisines of Morocco and marvelling at the architecture of Barcelona or witnessing fjords in Norway to cycling through Copenhagen, travellers will be left spellbound by the beauty this cruise offers.

The world cruise also includes facilities like business-class airfare; premium transportation to and from the airport, hotel and ship; pre-cruise hotel and gala; and deluxe beverage package.

The voyage is divided into four geographic segments: Round the Horn: Americas & Antarctica Expedition (36 destinations, 64 nights); Wonders of Asia & the Pacific Expedition (40 destinations, 87 nights); Middle East Treasures & Marvels of the Med Expedition (44 destinations, 63 nights); and Capitals of Culture Expedition (40 destinations, 63 nights).

Labelling it as “the world cruise of world cruises,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said, “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world.

To travellers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere. Passengers who can’t cover the full course of the journey can also opt-out of individual segments. Additionally, travellers choosing one of these odysseys are advised to place their bookings by December 2021.

Those who are Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above can call till 25 October to reserve their place on the Ultimate World Cruise. Those who don’t possess special statuses can make bookings after this date.

Learn more about the Ultimate World Cruise here, and view the detailed itinerary here.

(Main and Featured image: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)