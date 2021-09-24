Who doesn’t enjoy sailing on a luxury cruise while losing yourself to the beautiful sights of the endless sea? Luxury cruise trips offer a myriad of services and exclusive offers to their customers to create a memorable and fun experience.

So pack your bags with sunscreen, stylish swimwear and elegant evening wear as you set out on an adventure that is packaged with tailor-made services just for you.

From witnessing the rich corals and wildlife of Raja Ampat and partaking in water sports to sightseeing temples and tasting local cuisines, bring out the traveller in you as you set out on a journey of a lifetime.

Here are seven luxurious cruise trips in Asia that you shouldn’t miss and a glimpse of their elaborate itineraries.

Seabourn Cruises

Explore Asia like never before onboard one of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ships. Depending upon the routes they choose, the Seabourn Odyssey and the Seabourn Encore are among two luxurious cruise trips that will help passengers traverse Asia.

The suites onboard these cruises are second to none with walk-in closets, personal suite steward, veranda whirlpool and SWAROVSKI OPTIK binoculars to look into the beyond. Choose from the Penthouse Suite, Owner’s Suite, Wintergarden Suites, Signature Suite, Penthouse Spa Suite, Veranda Suite and Ocean View Suite for a plush stay.

Each Seabourn ship boasts many dining venues, mostly open-seating, for guests to enjoy a scrumptious meal with their loved ones. The cruise offers shore excursions and various onboard entertainment options at the card room, shops and Seabourn Square.

Some packages Seabourn offers are 21-day the Kuroshio Route, 16-day holiday Thailand & Vietnam, 28-day grand Southeast Asia and 14-day China & gems of Japan.

Starting from US$ 7,499 per person (all-inclusive), you can choose from various packages and travel to the ports of Vietnam, Thailand, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and India onboard a Seabourn.

Aqua Expeditions

Aqua Expeditions offers one of the most luxurious cruise trips in Asia. Raja Ampat cruise expedition will aid passengers in exploring the Indonesian Archipelago of Raja Ampat which, apart from small islands, cays and shoals, comprises four main islands — Misool, Batanta, Waigeo and Salawati.

The seven-night cruise expedition to Raja Ampat ensures passengers get to witness marine diversity and partake in exciting water sports like kayaking, diving and snorkelling. Other activities included in the itinerary of this luxury cruise are wildlife excursions under and above sea level.



Additionally, have the time of your life as you sail in their long-range explorer yacht — Aqua Blu. The five-deck, 15-suite yacht offers comfort like none other, with its bridge deck which has a jacuzzi, lounge daybeds, water sports equipment, spa, exercise zone, outdoor dining, indoor lounge bar, library and TV room.

Packages offered include three seven-night (US$ 7,525 per adult) and a 12-night (US$ 11,600 per adult) cruise deals. Embark on the journey aboard Aqua Blu that will take you from Bali and Flores to the Komodo National Park to witness marine life and Moyo Island of East Indonesia; to Ambon and Spice Islands, sailing through the Banda Sea; to Raja Ampat’s seas and its unusual rock formations; and finally explore the hidden jewels of East Indonesia by halting at multiple locations on the 12-night-long voyage.

Viking Cruises

Experience luxury like none other onboard the cruise ship Viking Saigon, a marvel which has been designed to navigate through the Mekong River — the longest river in Southeast Asia, it rises in China’s southeastern Qinghai province and flows through the eastern part of the Tibet Autonomous Region and Yunnan province, after which it plays it role in separating Myanmar-Laos and Laos-Thailand; the river also flows through Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam before finding its way into the South China Sea, south of Ho Chi Minh City.

With a capacity of 80 guests, Viking Saigon is built using Scandinavian design principles.

Enjoy the best services as you indulge in the comfort of outdoor verandas, hotel-style beds and enjoy the panoramic views of your surroundings.

Their Mekong cruises “reveal the emerald splendour of Cambodia and Vietnam.” From Bali to Singapore, Bangkok to Bali, Tokyo to Bangkok, Bangkok to Hong Kong and Mumbai to Bangkok are some of the amazing ocean expeditions offered by Viking Cruises in Asia. They are also a great option if you want to explore Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city, and the package starts at US$ 4,999. The package also includes exploring Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia, by cyclo rickshaw.

Tauck

Discover Japan like never before with Tauck. From small ship cruising and river cruising to shore excursions — Tauck has something for everyone.

Every 40 passengers on the luxury cruise, Le Soléal, will be accompanied by one Tauck Director. Additionally, Special Tauck Experiences include local cultural entertainment like sumo wrestling as well as geisha and taiko performances.

The excursion, which starts at Osaka, includes witnessing Kyoto’s temples and traditions, Sakaiminato and Matsue’s black castle, sailing to Busan in South Korea, spending a day each in Nagasaki and Hiroshima and finally returning home after visiting the shrines in Tokyo. Your itinerary will also comprise private Tauck shore excursions in Japan.

Starting at US$ 13,890 per person, the 14-day journey is what dreams are made up of. Passengers can choose from Prestige Stateroom, Prestige Suite, Deluxe Suite, and Owner’s Suite as they explore Japan to the tee.

Apart from the luxurious cruise trips, this the package also offers overnight stay at various hotels in Asia like The St. Regis Osaka; The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka; The Conrad Osaka; Shangri-La Tokyo; Palace Hotel Tokyo; Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo; and Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo.

Dream Cruises

Their ships — Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream — along with the facilities they provide ensure that passengers face no inconvenience while sailing and get to witness the iridescent culture of the destination.

Genting Dream boasts a glow bowling alley, rope course and zipline, and water slide park. Apart from spas and cruise shops, travellers can also enjoy live production shows, cinema and live music.

World Dream’s amazing onboard experiences include — Little Dreamers Academy at Sea: the perfect way for your kids to participate in various workshops, ESC Experience Lab for gaming enthusiasts, rope course and zipline, water slide park and various live production shows.

Explorer Dream will stun you with its amazing dining options Dream Dining Room, Umi Uma and Silk Road Chinese Restaurant. Be prepared to enjoy yourselves in the Pantheon Pool, ESC Experience Lab and The Zone: a laid-back lounge area for gaming.

Starting at US$ 108 per night(s) per person (taxes and fees inclusive, exclude onboard gratuities), explore either Singapore or Hong Kong and set out on the voyage of your life as you relax and immerse yourself in the beauty surrounding you.

Crystal Cruises

One of those luxury cruises that not only offer you serene ocean views but also give a glimpse of the culture of other countries around the world — Crystal Cruises Asian itineraries will offer you the best of everything.

Their ocean fleet, including Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, are built to provide luxury to those who sail in it. With a staff to guest ratio of 1:1.5, Crystal Serenity with its amazing dining options and luxurious butler-serviced suites and penthouses will blow you away with its hospitality. The cruise ship also has a bevy of entertainment options like Galaxy Lounge, Resorts World At Sea Casino, Hollywood Theatre and several others.

With a 1:1.7 staff to guest ratio, Crystal Symphony also offers somewhat similar facilities as Crystal Serenity.

The itineraries include stops at various ports in Japan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam — depending upon the package chosen by the passenger.

Starting from US$ 2,199 per person, choose from a variety of voyages Crystal Cruises has to offer and opt for an unparalleled sailing experience to exotic destinations. Journeys like the two-week luxury cruise from Singapore to Colombo, onboard Crystal Serenity, starts at US$ 5,299 and halts at various ports of Malaysia, Phuket and Myanmar, finally reaching India, cruising across the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

While the grand journey, that entails discovering Vietnam, Thailand and more, is a 16-night long luxury voyage aboard Crystal Symphony. Starting at US$ 6,269, the itinerary includes sailing through the South China Sea to reach Vietnam and Thailand, and crossing the Gulf of Thailand to reach Cambodia and finally Singapore.

Seven Seas Voyager

With state-of-the-art services, rooms and dining options, guests can partake in many onboard activities like enjoying their time in the shuffleboard, reading in the library, playing golf, swimming in the pool deck, playing bocce in the bocce court, and much more on this luxurious cruise trip.

The Seven Seas Voyager offers seven luxurious suites: Master Suite, Grand Suite, Voyager Suite, Seven Seas Suite, Penthouse Suite, Concierge Suite and Deluxe Veranda Suite. Don’t forget to check out its exclusive offers too.

Explore select destinations from Asia as you embark on your trip on Seven Seas Voyager. Starting from US$ 7,499 per person, select from the many cruise itineraries available and experience Asia like never before.

Among these are a 10-night trip from Tokyo to Hong Kong onboard the Seven Seas Explorer, cruising through Osaka, Ishigaki, Taipei and Kaohsiung, among other places. Embark on a culinary journey of 15 nights from Hong Kong to Bali, navigating through Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Singapore. Onboard the Seven Seas Mariner, witness Asia in bloom on a 18-night trip, starting at Singapore and cruising through the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, halting at Vietnam’s Nha Trang and Taiwan’s Taipei and reaching Tokyo via Kagoshima, Kyoto and Shimizu.

(Main and Featured image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)