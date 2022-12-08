Now, the journey to Middle Earth is as real as it gets. J.R.R. Tolkien fans can book a stay at The Shire’s official Hobbiton set via Airbnb on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the movie The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Ever since The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson built the set on New Zealand’s Buckland Road and featured it in both the film trilogies, the site has been a famous tourist destination, with fans flocking to see how and where Bilbo Baggins stayed. However, this is the first time that visitors can actually book a stay and witness all that went on behind making the magnum opus film series.

If you wish to make a journey to Middle Earth this holiday season, Airbnb gives you the perfect overnight stay opportunity.

Here are all the details about staying at The Hobbiton Airbnb

About the accommodation

Carefully curated by the film series’ creative director Brian Massey, the set is snuggled in New Zealand’s dreamy Waikato region on a 10 km sq working farm owned by the family of Russell Alexander. Alexander will host guests on Airbnb and grant them access to all 44 Hobbit holes, The Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn and the other revered locations.

He says, “For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth. I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

What to see at The Hobbit set stay?

The cosy overnight staying nook is all things that dreams are made of. Featuring a writing corner for Bilbo Baggins at The Millhouse and access to a personal rabbit hole for some ‘downtime’ and afternoon tea make up the staying experience straight out of Tolkien’s pages. There are two bedrooms — one with a queen-sized bed and the other has two king-sized singles.

Airbnb also mentions an evening banquet of “beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked bread and plenty of ale, plus a Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily,” which is sure to make your Hobbit-themed holiday season more delectable than ever.

An exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton movie set simply rounds things off.

House rules

No Airbnb accommodation comes without house rules, and the host of this one has laid down some fairly simple ones.

Guests cannot have any unexpected parties and gatherings, “unless with Gandalf and company.” Being barefoot is allowed, but ensure to wipe them, and magical rings can be brought but guests must take charge of their safety as well as keep them a secret.

Worried about parking your pony? The Green Dragon Inn has ample provisions. Guests are urged not to explore further away at night, as trolls have been sighted recently, no pets are allowed, “except Pickles, the resident Hobbiton cat,” and last but not the least, never laugh at the dragons.

How to book a stay

Stays will take place during 2-4 March, 9-11 March and 16-18 March 2023. Interested guests are requested to book for one of the durations on 13 December 2022 at airbnb.com/hobbiton.

To book, guests must have a verified Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews and be at least 18 years of age. Additionally, a maximum of four people can stay at a time. Hence, you have to be extremely swift to grab your chances.

Guests will also have to arrange their own transportation to Auckland, while a round-trip car will be provided for the two-hours journey to and from the airport to the site.

(Main and feature image credit: Airbnb)