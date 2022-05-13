The Taj Mahal Is The Most-Searched-For UNESCO World Heritage Site

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites list is a useful tool when planning a trip: it allows travelers to identify the must-see spots for an itinerary. But some of these spots generate more curiosity and daydreams than others, starting with the Taj Mahal.

UNESCO’s World Heritage list features 1,154 cultural, natural and mixed properties — a host of ideas providing inspiration when it comes to planning a future trip. The country that is home to the site most often searched for online by holidaymakers is India: according to data collected by the Zitango Travel website, the Taj Mahal is the most popular destination for travelers seeking online inspiration over the month of March.

The pristine mausoleum generated no less than 1.4 million searches in a month. The monument created by a Mughal emperor of Muslim faith as a tribute to his wife is one of the most beautiful proofs of love, so it’s no surprise that it generates such fascination and interest among travelers.

Would-be adventurers are also interested in ancient civilisations and so it makes perfect sense that the majestic Machu Picchu, in Peru, sparks curiosity. The ancient Inca city tallied 1.1 million searches during the studied period. Travelers are attracted by such sites built by ancient societies or mystical groups whose customs and rites still hold many mysteries, such as Stonehenge in the United Kingdom (782, 000 searches), the Nabataean city of Petra in Jordan (575,000 searches) and Chichen Itza in Mexico (445,000 searches).

As the world’s leading tourist destination, France has not failed to make its mark with the presence of the palace of Versailles, which attracts 464,000 searches per month.

The most-searched UNESCO World Heritage sites, starting with the Taj Mahal:

1. Taj Mahal (1,400,000) – India

2. Machu Picchu (1,100,000) – Peru

3. Rio de Janeiro (824,000) – Brazil

4. Yellowstone National Park (793,000) – United States

5. Stonehenge (782,000) – United Kingdom

6. Statue of Liberty (757, 000) – United States

7. Petra (575,000) – Jordan

8. Cinque Terre (550,000) – Italy

9. Palace of Versailles (464,000) – France

10. Chichen Itza (445,000) – Mexico

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews