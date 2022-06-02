Perhaps you’re thinking of going on a vacation, but are still uncertain about hopping on a plane and spending hours in closed confines with hundreds of strangers. If you’re more inclined towards a road trip somewhere nearer, maybe Desaru Coast should be on your cards.

If you’re not already familiar with the place, the area was recently recognised as World’s Greatest Places 2021 by TIME Magazine, the only destination in Malaysia to make the list last year. Plus, it’s only a four-hour journey by car if you’re driving from Kuala Lumpur, and under 1.5 hours from Johor Bahru, so you have zero excuse to not make a trip there.

Now, you’ve come here to relax and get away from it all, but if you’re the kind who needs to fill up your itinerary to the brim to feel like you had a ‘fulfilling’ holiday, then the Desaru Coast area does have activities and attractions for everyone.

Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, for instance, has five different zones for the whole family to enjoy. It’s also home to both wet and dry rides, which includes the largest wave pool in Southeast Asia. Those who want to revel in offerings from Mother Nature can head over to Desaru Fruit Farm, which plays host to more than 120 species of tropical fruits. The award-winning locale is over 100-acre in size, and guests can do everything from embarking on a fruit farm tour to riding an ATV within the area.

The Els Club Desaru Coast (Image credit: JAMESLOVETT )

Got a golfer in your midst? The two world-class golf courses in The Els Club Desaru Coast is designed by four-time Major Champion, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, with a combined play of 45 holes. Of course, no trip to Desaru Coast will be complete without a visit to Desaru Beach. The white, sandy shore stretches over 25 kilometres, fringed by breezy palm trees and casuarinas.

If it seems like there’s too much to cover for a day-trip, you’re just about right. Which is why we’ve taken the liberty to list out a couple of our favourite hotels and resorts around the area for your next long weekend getaway.

(Hero and featured image credit: One&Only Desaru Coast)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Where to stay in Desaru Coast: