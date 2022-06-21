Are you yearning for a getaway to Thailand? We have all the details for a fuss-free journey as the country eases further measures for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

As a popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia, Thailand does not disappoint. With top-rated locations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Koh Samui, the country offers incredible experiences through its tranquil beaches, historical landmarks, archaeological buildings and delicious cuisine.

Plan your trip from November to April to avoid the monsoon season and if you can stand the heat, head to the coast from April to June. The country also recently announced quarantine-free travel for all travellers as they ease restrictions.

A pre-departure RT-PCR test is no longer required for all vaccinated individuals entering Thailand. For those unvaccinated, you will need to provide a negative RT-PCR result to enter the country. With quarantine-free travel, the Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts a surge of travellers from 20,000 per month to 500,000 per month.

If you’re planning a trip here soon, here are all the details to know before your departure.

Travel requirements from Malaysia to Thailand, from July 1 2022:

Thailand Pass for travellers has been scrapped

On June 17, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that the Thailand Pass is no longer required to enter the country from July 1. Any vaccinated traveller can enter Thailand with just the proof of vaccination. However, unvaccinated travellers are still required to show a negative COVID-19 test result as the quarantine scheme has been removed.

What is the Thailand Pass, which is no longer required from July 1?

The Thailand Pass is an online registration system used by the Thai authorities to monitor and verify the health status of visitors before entering Thailand. Before submitting your application online, vaccinated travellers must upload these documents: passport profile page, vaccination certificate (two doses) and medical insurance with at least USD$10,000 minimum coverage.

Unvaccinated travellers will have to complete a COVID test before applying for a Thailand Pass. There are three important documents to submit: your passport profile page, a negative RT-PCR or professional antigen test (not more than 72 hours before your travel date) and medical insurance with at least USD$10,000 minimum coverage.

Once you have received a negative test result, you can upload the results into the application. Don’t worry about not having enough time, as the application will be approved within a few hours. The five-day alternate quarantine scheme is no longer required for unvaccinated travellers.

For travel plans before July 1, apply for a Thailand Pass here.

Visa exemption for stays of up to 30 days

For Malaysians, no visa is required to enter Thailand. You can enter without a visa and stay in Thailand for 30 days as a tourist. If your trip involves a stay of more than 30 days, you must apply for a visa at the Thai Embassy. Head over to this link for the country visa exemption list.

With removing the five-day alternate quarantine scheme, foreign travellers are still required to register for a Thailand Pass before their departure, if they’re entering Thailand before July 1. Applying for the pass is no longer applicable for Thai nationals.

An important detail to know is that all children under 18 travelling with fully vaccinated parents are automatically granted the same entry scheme as their parents with no COVID test requirement.

Book on airasia

Book a stay on Booking.com

It is that simple. Enjoy your trip!

(Main and featured image: Unsplash/Florian Wehde)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur