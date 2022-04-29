A Guide To Where You Should Stay In Phuket Based On Your Personality

Heading to Phuket on your next getaway? It’s a big and famous island, but not many people know the place well enough to know exactly where to stay. The answer is simple – it depends on your personality.

Thailand’s Phuket is made up of several distinct regions, which all have unique personalities of their own. In order to get the best experience out of your stay in Phuket, it’s best to match up with your compatible area. It’s a bit like checking your horoscope to see if your star signs connect.

Here, we’ve created a personality-matching service to make sure you know exactly where to stay in Phuket.

Where to stay in Phuket, according to your personality type

Personality type: The Health Jock

Where to stay: Rawai

If you’re all about that wholesome life, getting good exercise, and trying to dabble into plant-based diets, then Rawai is your sanctuary. Situated on Phuket’s south-eastern side, it’s not necessarily the place to go for the perfect beach retreat (although the beautiful Nai Harn beach is a 10-minute drive), but it is the place to go for dozens of chic healthy brunch cafes, yoga studios, and state-of-the-art gyms. There’s an entire road of Muay Thai boxing gyms, as well as a road locals refer to as “Vegan Road” for all the plant-based cafés and restaurants set up there.

Recommended hotel: Stay Wellbeing

Personality type: The Sea Dweller

Where to stay: Kata / Nai Harn

If you can’t understand why someone would go to Phuket for any reasons other than to go to the beach, then you’ll want to stay around Kata or Nai Harn. The two beaches, 10-minutes apart from each other, are both long, beautiful, and full of action. If you’re here for the watersports, Kata and Nai Harn are the best beaches in Phuket for surfing, wind-surfing, parasailing, kayaking and more. This also makes them pretty social beaches, with lots of young sea lovers chilling out to enjoy the afternoon sun and stunning evening sunsets.

Recommended hotel: Kata Rocks

Personality type: The Romantic Poet

Where to stay: Mai Khao

Heading to the island for some peace and quiet? A honeymoon, perhaps? For any special romantic occasion (or if you just need some time to focus on yourself), then your best bet would be Mai Khao beach. This is a long stretch of beautiful white sandy beach, rarely crowded, and with a more mature crowd. The resorts around here pay tribute well to this gorgeous natural environment, with many luxury stays that will make you swoon just with their architecture. For the perfect beach retreat for two, this must be the place.

Recommended hotel: Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach

Personality type: A Glitterati Member

Where to stay: Cherng Talay

Walk down Bang Tao beach of the Cherng Talay area and you’ll come across one glamorous beach club after another. The crowd is well-dressed, here to spend, and here to party. The streets themselves are lined with glistening boutiques, with luxurious fashion pieces and lifestyle items to feast your eyes on. The restaurants and bars offer the finest menus, and the most innovative, delicious, and Instagrammable dishes in town. If all of this sounds like your kind of holiday, then it’s Cherng Talay you should stay.

Recommended hotel: Banyan Tree Phuket

Personality type: The Party Animal

Where to stay: Patong

It hasn’t got the best of reputations, but Patong’s world-famous nightlife is on every party animal’s bucket list. Bangla Road is a truly unique experience, which is made only more entertaining by prepping yourself up at one of the surrounding bars. Once you’re several (very cheap) beers in, Patong becomes the ultimate playground. With rowdy clubs and raucous streets, you can be guaranteed an all-nighter you probably won’t remember too well the next day. Be sure to choose a high-level hotel room if you want to avoid the noise at night.

Recommended hotel: Four Points by Sheraton

Personality type: The Hipster

Where to stay: Phuket Old Town

Not many people know this, but Phuket is much more than just beaches. Move a little inland and you’ll discover the gorgeously unique Old Town, full of small charming boutiques and restaurants. It’s a small enough area to get around by foot, which is the best way to explore all the unique and creative spots down each alley. La Gaetana and Mirror Mirror are just a couple of examples of hidden culinary gems you’ll find around here. Be sure to stay around for the delightful Sunday Market, when the streets will be lit up by overhead fairy lights and market stalls are set up all along the streets.

Recommended hotel: Isara Boutique Hotel and Café

